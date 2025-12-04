Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers renew their storied rivalry on Sunday, Dec. 7, at Lambeau Field as part of the Week 14 slate.

Both squads enter the weekend riding the momentum of big mid-week victories, and with the NFC North race tightening, Chicago currently sits just a single game ahead of Green Bay in the standings.

It's shaping up to be another classic chapter in one of football's oldest grudge matches.

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears kick-off time

NFL Lambeau Field

The Packers and Bears will meet in Week 14 of the NFL season at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI, on Sunday, December 7, 2025, starting at 4:25 pm ET or 1:25 pm PT.

Team news & squads

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears lineups GB - Line up Substitutes CHI - Line up Substitutes

Green Bay Packers team news

Jordan Love and the Packers are heating up at exactly the right time. Green Bay went into Detroit last week and walked out with their third straight win, a 31-24 triumph powered by four touchdown strikes from Love and zero turnovers. With the Packers now sitting just half a game behind Chicago, this divisional race is officially a sprint to the finish. But the Pack aren’t exactly entering this showdown at full strength either.

Quay Walker (neck), Nate Hobbs (knee), Matthew Golden (wrist), Savion Williams (foot), Karl Brooks (ankle), and Lukas Van Ness (foot) are all questionable, while DeVonte Wyatt (ankle) has already been ruled out. Wideout Jayden Reed still hasn't been cleared for game action and remains week-to-week.

Getty Images

Chicago Bears team news

Caleb Williams and the Bears are suddenly the team nobody in the NFC North wants to deal with. Chicago has ripped off five straight wins and muscled its way into first place, and last Friday in Philadelphia might've been the biggest statement yet.

The Bears bullied the Eagles for four quarters, grinding out 281 rushing yards and holding the football for nearly 40 minutes, a slow, methodical suffocation that left Philly looking like it had been run over by a freight train. The only cloud over Chicago heading into Sunday is the injury report, where defensive anchors T.J. Edwards (hand), Noah Sewell (elbow), Ruben Hyppolite II (shoulder), Tyrique Stevenson (hip), and Dominique Robinson (concussion) are all carrying questionable tags.

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Packers vs Bears in the USA

The Packers take on the Bears in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on FOX. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Packers vs Bears worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Packers vs Bears tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Packers vs Bears Fantasy Football

Jordan Love has been a mixed bag under center lately, swinging between multi-touchdown outings and complete shutouts, logging two or more scores in three of his past six games while failing to reach the end zone in the other three. He remains the definition of a boom-or-bust fantasy starter heading into Week 14 against Chicago.

Green Bay also eased Josh Jacobs' workload midweek as he continues to manage a nagging knee issue, but barring a setback, he's still shaping up as a must-start fantasy play. Christian Watson has also delivered hit-and-miss returns since coming back from injury, topping 50 receiving yards in three of his last six games and holding steady as one of Love's go-to targets in a pass-catching group that hasn’t always inspired confidence, and he'll look to build on that vs. the Bears.

On the Chicago side, fantasy managers should keep an eye on Caleb Williams' daunting late-season slate, which runs through the Packers, Browns, Packers again, and the 49ers in Week 17, not exactly smooth sailing for playoff hopes. One bright constant for the Bears, though, has been DeAndre Swift, who has churned out 80-plus rushing yards in five of his last seven contests and continues to stand tall as one of the few bankable fantasy weapons in the Windy City heading into the rematch with Green Bay.

Packers vs Bears Game Predictions

This might just be the marquee showdown of the entire Week 14 slate, and it’s not hard to see why. Expect Green Bay to lean heavily on its ground game against a defense surrendering more than 130 rushing yards per outing and giving up a chunky 5.2 yards per carry. On the flip side, Ben Johnson has crafted the league’s most dominant rushing attack over the last month and a half, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

Complicating matters for the Packers is the loss of Devonte Wyatt, whose season-ending injury leaves a major hole in the trenches. With both teams built to trade blows until the final whistle, the deciding factor may simply be the quarterback who’s been in better form, and he just so happens to be playing on his own turf.

Packers vs Bears Betting Odds

Spread

Bears +6.5 (-110)

Packers -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bears +245

Packers -300

Total

OVER 44.5 (-114)

UNDER 44.5 (-106)

Form

GB - Form All Detroit Lions 24 - 31 Green Bay Packers W

Green Bay Packers 23 - 6 Minnesota Vikings W

New York Giants 20 - 27 Green Bay Packers W

Green Bay Packers 7 - 10 Philadelphia Eagles L

Green Bay Packers 13 - 16 Carolina Panthers L CHI - Form All Philadelphia Eagles 15 - 24 Chicago Bears W

Chicago Bears 31 - 28 Pittsburgh Steelers W

Minnesota Vikings 17 - 19 Chicago Bears W

Chicago Bears 24 - 20 New York Giants W

Cincinnati Bengals 42 - 47 Chicago Bears W

Head-to-Head Record

GB Last 5 matches CHI 4 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Green Bay Packers 22 - 24 Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears 19 - 20 Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers 17 - 9 Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears 20 - 38 Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears 19 - 28 Green Bay Packers

Useful links