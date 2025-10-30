Green Bay Packers vs Carolina Panthers NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Carolina Panthers (4-4) are back on the road, heading up to Lambeau Field for a Week 9 showdown with the Green Bay Packers (5-1-1). Carolina will be trying to regroup after getting thumped 40-9 by Buffalo in Week 7, a loss that snapped what had been a promising three-game winning streak.

Green Bay, meanwhile, is trending upward and appears well-positioned to keep that momentum rolling. The Packers get Carolina at a vulnerable moment, and based on last week's result, the Panthers may once again be punching above their weight against a top-tier opponent.

History doesn't offer Carolina much comfort either. The Panthers are just 6-12 all-time against the Packers, including a 2-6 mark at Lambeau. They've also dropped their lone playoff meeting with Green Bay. The most recent matchup came back on Christmas Eve of 2023, a high-scoring affair that ended with the Panthers on the wrong side of a 33-30 shootout.

Green Bay Packers vs Carolina Panthers kick-off time

NFL Lambeau Field

The Packers and Panthers will meet in Week 9 of the NFL season at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI, on Sunday, November 2, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Green Bay Packers team news

The Packers swung for the fences this offseason, and it’s paying off. Their blockbuster move to land Micah Parsons has transformed the defense overnight. The former Dallas standout has been every bit the game-wrecker Green Bay hoped for, tallying 6.5 sacks and a league-leading 44 quarterback pressures among front-seven defenders.

The entire defensive identity runs through Parsons. His burst to the quarterback shrinks the time opposing receivers have to get open, and when he’s not blowing up the pocket, it’s usually because he’s drawing a double team. In fact, he's facing the second-highest double-team rate of any edge rusher in the league at 22.4% of his snaps. Block him, or watch your play fall apart, those are the only two options.

On the offensive side, Green Bay has its own well-synced act working. Every good Jordan Love story has its leading co-star, and the Packers have that chemistry with Romeo Doubs. The two started building their connection back in the 2022 preseason after Doubs arrived as a rookie, and once Love took over full-time in 2023, that rapport started showing up on Sundays.

While Tucker Kraft may hold the team lead in total receiving production, Doubs remains Love’s go-to wideout when it matters. So far this season, the duo has linked up for 27 catches, 350 yards, and four touchdowns, the kind of steady rhythm that can keep drives alive and defenses guessing.

Packers Injury Report : Dontayvion Wicks, WR - Questionable , Lukas Van Ness, DE - Questionable , Warren Brinson, DT - Questionable , Nick Niemann, LB - Questionable , Collin Oliver, DE - PUP-R

Getty Images

Carolina Panthers team news

After placing Patrick Jones II on Injured Reserve a couple of weeks ago, Carolina finally moved to reinforce the edge group, bringing in Trevis Gipson on Tuesday. He'll slot in just behind Thomas Incoom on the depth chart, providing some much-needed rotational support.

To make room, the team parted ways with defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy. The other adjustments at outside linebacker from last week, including rookie Princely Umanmielen sitting behind D.J. Wonnum, remain unchanged.

On the offensive side, there’s another concern brewing. Brady Christensen suffered what head coach Dave Canales described as a “significant” Achilles injury on Sunday. For now, he’s still listed at right guard, but as always, depth charts evolve — they’re more suggestion than stone, and they shift as injuries dictate.

Despite the team's ups and downs, Bryce Young has taken meaningful steps forward this season. Through seven games, he's completing 61.6% of his passes for 1,288 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions, while also adding 69 yards and a rushing score. There's no question Carolina’s offense runs smoother when he's under center, especially after Andy Dalton's uneven showing in Week 8. Still, early betting lines suggest sportsbooks are preparing for the possibility Young won't suit up against Green Bay.

Meanwhile, over in Green Bay, the Packers finally got a much-needed spark in the passing game with the return of Christian Watson. After missing time recovering from the ACL injury he suffered in the 2024 season finale, the burner made an immediate impact in his first game back — hauling in four catches for 85 yards and averaging a scorching 21.3 yards per grab. On one route, he even clocked 20.33 mph, reminding everyone just how quickly he can stretch a defense.

Panthers Injury Report : Chandler Zavala, G - IR , Bryce Young, QB - Questionable , Derrick Brown, DE - Questionable , Trevin Wallace, LB - Questionable , Brady Christensen, G - Out

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Packers vs Panthers in the USA

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Packers vs Panthers worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

How to buy Packers vs Panthers tickets

The showdown between the Packers and the Panthers is set for Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI, a venue that packs in up to 81,441 fans and promises a fiery atmosphere on game day.

Packers vs Panthers Fantasy Football

Jordan Love (projected 17.8 fantasy points in Week 9) has firmly entered the MVP conversation with how he’s playing right now. He’s completing 70.9% of his passes, averaging 256.9 yards per outing, and has tossed 13 touchdowns to just two interceptions. And he’s doing all this while navigating injuries across his receiving corps — including rookie Matthew Golden, who hasn’t quite matched the offseason buzz. Against this Carolina defense, Love should be able to pick his spots and put up another strong performance.

On the ground, though, things are a bit more complicated. Josh Jacobs (15.4 projected points) is producing in fantasy, but the efficiency hasn’t been there. He’s reportedly been battling both an ankle issue and an illness at different points this season, which may explain the lack of burst we’re used to seeing from him.

Meanwhile, the emerging star in this Green Bay offense might just be Tucker Kraft (8.8 projected points). He has been on an absolute tear, finishing as a top-9 tight end in three straight weeks and claiming the TE1 crown twice already this season. His monster outing last week — 143 yards and two touchdowns — stands as the best performance by any tight end this year. Now he gets a Carolina defense that has struggled to defend the position, giving him a prime opportunity to stay hot.

For Carolina, Bryce Young (11.0 projected points) remains day-to-day as the week begins. There’s optimism he could return after Andy Dalton’s rough performance in the loss to Buffalo, but practice participation will tell the story.

In the backfield, Rico Dowdle (9.7 projected points) was surprisingly invisible in the passing game despite having the skill set to contribute there. None of the Panthers’ running backs were involved through the air, which made the offensive approach feel disjointed. Fantasy managers will be hoping the Week 9 game plan looks a lot more coherent.

Packers vs Panthers Game Predictions

The early buzz around Carolina fizzled fast. The Panthers picked up some wins against weaker competition and suddenly looked like a team on the rise — until they ran into the Bills and got completely outclassed. That was the first real test they'd seen all season, and the result showed they’re not quite ready to swim with the sharks. Now they get thrown right back into deep water, and it's tough to see this week going much differently.

Carolina's lone consistent strength has been its ground game, but this matchup doesn't do them any favors. They'll be running into a Green Bay defense tha's been a brick wall against the run, the Packers are allowing just 76.5 rushing yards per outing, giving up only 3.7 yards per carry. On the flip side, the Panthers can't generate pressure to save their lives. There’s almost no pass rush to speak of, which means Jordan Love should have plenty of clean pockets to work from.

Combine that with Carolina's own pass-protection woes in front of Bryce Young, and you've got a lopsided script waiting to happen. If the Panthers can't run the ball and can't keep their quarterback upright, this has all the makings of another double-digit setback, and another reminder of how far they still have to go.

Packers vs Panthers Betting Odds

Spread: Packers -12.5

Moneyline: Panthers +530, Packers -750

Total Over/Under: 43.5

Form

GB - Form All Pittsburgh Steelers 25 - 35 Green Bay Packers W

Arizona Cardinals 23 - 27 Green Bay Packers W

Green Bay Packers 27 - 18 Cincinnati Bengals W

Dallas Cowboys 40 - 40 Green Bay Packers D

Cleveland Browns 13 - 10 Green Bay Packers L CAR - Form All Carolina Panthers 9 - 40 Buffalo Bills L

New York Jets 6 - 13 Carolina Panthers W

Carolina Panthers 30 - 27 Dallas Cowboys W

Carolina Panthers 27 - 24 Miami Dolphins W

New England Patriots 42 - 13 Carolina Panthers L

Head-to-Head Record

GB Last 5 matches CAR 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Carolina Panthers 30 - 33 Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers 24 - 16 Carolina Panthers

Green Bay Packers 24 - 16 Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers 31 - 24 Green Bay Packers

Carolina Panthers 37 - 29 Green Bay Packers

