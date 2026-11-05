Gianni Infantino faces a major threat! Japan FA's Kozo Tashima launches UEFA-backed bid for FIFA presidency

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Gianni Infantino’s iron grip on world football governance is facing its most significant challenge yet as a high-profile Asian candidate prepares to enter the race for the FIFA presidency. Kozo Tashima, the honorary chairman of the Japan Football Association (JFA), has officially declared his intention to run for the top job in world football.

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A credible challenger emerges

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the corridors of power in Zurich, Tashima has confirmed his intention to run for the FIFA presidency. The Japanese official becomes the most significant challenger to Infantino, who has reigned over world football since 2016. Tashima is the second individual to declare his candidacy before the crucial November 18 deadline, following former Tottenham defender Ramon Vega.

While Vega’s bid remains uncertain due to the requirement of five nominations from member associations, Tashima is expected to have no such difficulties. The former Japan international is a highly respected figure within the game and is believed to have the strategic blessing of UEFA. European football’s governing body has grown increasingly frustrated with Infantino’s leadership, particularly after a contentious proposal to sell a stake in FIFA’s commercial rights earlier this year.

Speaking to the Japanese newspaper Sports Nippon, Tashima laid out his vision for the future of the organization. "I am grateful that I can make this announcement with the full support of the Japan Football Association,” he explained. "It’s not about winning or losing but about conveying to the world the honest, sound and upright attitude that Japanese football has built. What Fifa needs now are these values that we have protected. I have decided to run in order to make this appeal to the world."

A battle for the soul of football governance

Tashima has framed his candidacy as a necessary intervention to restore balance to the 211-member organization. He is particularly vocal about the need for greater transparency and collective decision-making regarding the financial future of the sport. The Japanese administrator is calling for a return to a "fair and just FIFA" where the distribution of wealth is discussed openly rather than being dictated by a small circle of executives.

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"At the moment, there is no one in sight to challenge President Infantino. I made my decision last week, concluding that it would be highly undesirable for him to secure another term without an election. This is a test of whether FIFA possesses the capacity for self-correction. We must restore FIFA to a state of fairness and impartiality," Tashma said.

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"While generating revenue is certainly important, the distribution of those funds should be a subject of thorough discussion among all 211 member associations; a governance model where decisions are made unilaterally by a select few is fundamentally flawed. I intend to steer the organization back onto the right track. I am fighting for a greater cause."

UEFA and the quest for change

Tashima’s candidacy appears to be part of a broader strategy from UEFA to find a viable alternative to the current administration. For months, European officials have been searching for a candidate who can unite the different confederations against Infantino. There is a growing sentiment that a non-European challenger might actually be more successful in winning over global voters who often resent the perceived Eurocentrism of the sport.

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The timing of the announcement is particularly noteworthy given Tashima's extensive network of allies in Europe. He reportedly held detailed discussions with UEFA representatives during the recent Asian Football Confederation (AFC) congress in Tokyo. This suggests a coordinated effort to build a coalition that spans multiple continents, potentially breaking the stranglehold that the current leadership has on the voting blocs.

Divided loyalties in Asia

The entry of Tashima into the race creates a fascinating dynamic within the AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim al-Khalifa recently performeda significant U-turn by publicly endorsing Infantino, despite having previously flirted with the opposition. Tashima’s presence on the ballot could effectively split the Asian vote, which has traditionally been a stronghold for the incumbent president.

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Infantino still maintains deep support in several key regions, including South America, Africa, and parts of the Middle East, specifically from heavyweights like Qatar and Saudi Arabia. To secure re-election for a fourth term, the current president needs to reach the magic number of 106 votes. While he remains the favorite, the arrival of a respected figure like Tashima ensures this will not be a simple coronation in Rabat.