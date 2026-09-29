Germany vs Serbia UEFA Nations League A preview: All you need to know

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Allianz Arena

Germany vs Serbia kicks off on 1 Oct 2026 at 14:45 EST and 18:45 GMT.

Klopp still not off the mark

Jürgen Klopp’s will hope that the third time is the charm when his side meets Serbia at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Germany have started slowly

Klopp was denied victory on his German managerial bow in Amsterdam as a late Netherlands goal forced a 1-1 stalemate. Die Mannschaft then lost to Greece in Augsburg last Sunday. Expect wholesale changes to the side with Kai Havertz back at club side Arsenal after picking up an injury. Barcelona star Karim Adeyemi, Brentford's Kevin Schade and Borussia Dortmund's Felix Nmecha should all start here.

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Serbia are struggling and face relegation

Serbia are bottom of Group A2 after home defeats against Greece and n the Netherlands.

Nations League permutations

The top two from each group in League A advance to the quarter-finals. The bottom two nations face the threat of relegation to League B or a play-off to stay up.

Familiar faces

Serbian stars Luka Jovic and Filip Kostic both have considerable playing experience in the Bundesliga and will relish an opportunity to come up against several names they know well. 33-year-old left-sider Kostic, now with Dutch Eredivisie side PSV, starred for Eintracht Frankfurt between 2019 and 2022, becoming the creative heartbeat of a side that won the Europa League in 2022.

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Team news & squads

Germany head into this fixture without two of their most influential attacking players. Jamal Musiala withdrew from the squad before the Netherlands game and has not recovered, while Kai Havertz sustained a suspected hamstring injury during that match and has also been ruled out. Florian Wirtz and Jonathan Burkardt have been called into the squad as cover, though no confirmed starting lineup has been provided. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Serbia, coach Veljko Paunovic has not confirmed injury or suspension concerns ahead of the trip to Munich. No probable lineup data is currently available, and team news will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

Germany have taken one point from their last two competitive matches, drawing 1-1 with the Netherlands before losing 1-0 to Greece. Across their last five matches in all competitions, they have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses. That run includes World Cup exits against Paraguay and Ecuador, with their only victory coming against Ivory Coast. Germany have scored five goals and conceded six across those five games, and they have now lost back-to-back matches entering this fixture.

Serbia have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 Nations League defeat to the Netherlands, following an earlier 2-1 loss to Greece in the same competition. Prior to that, they were beaten 5-1 by Mexico and 3-0 by Cabo Verde in friendlies. Their only win in this run came against Saudi Arabia, a 2-1 result in March. Serbia have scored five goals and conceded eleven across these five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-1 draw, a friendly played in Germany in March 2019. Before that, Serbia defeated Germany 1-0 in the 2010 World Cup group stage, one of the more notable results in the recent history of this fixture. Across the four meetings on record, Germany hold two wins to Serbia's one, with one draw. Germany have scored four goals in those matches and conceded three.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Greece GRE 2 2 0 0 3 1 +2 6 W W 2 Netherlands NED 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 4 W D 3 Germany GER 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 L D 4 Serbia SER 2 0 0 2 2 4 -2 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Germany sit third in UEFA Nations League A Group 2, one place above Serbia who are bottom of the table. Both sides are without a win through two matchdays, meaning this fixture carries direct implications for who can still realistically challenge at the top of the group.