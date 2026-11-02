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Champions League
team-logoGalatasaray
Rams Global Stadyumu
team-logoVfB Stuttgart
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Galatasaray vs Stuttgart UEFA Champions League preview: Cimbom and Die Schwaben bring domestic firepower to RAMS Park crucible

Galatasaray vs VfB Stuttgart
Champions League
TV Guide & Streaming
Galatasaray
VfB Stuttgart

Carrying the momentum of a ruthless 4–0 road display against Konyaspor, Turkish table-toppers Galatasaray welcome a fearless VfB Stuttgart squad buzzing from an electric 4–2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

Galatasaray vs VfB Stuttgart: Match details

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Rams Global Stadyumu

RAMS Park pressure cooker awaits high-flying Swabians

Galatasaray SK v Fenerbahce SK - Turkish Super League 2026/27Getty Images

Galatasaray host VfB Stuttgart at Rams Global Stadyumu in Istanbul on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, in the Champions League league stage. The two clubs have never met in UEFA competition before, making this a genuinely fresh contest between two sides with contrasting European ambitions this season.

Galatasaray arrive off the back of a derby win, having beaten Fenerbahce 2-1 in the Super Lig last Sunday. Okan Buruk's side have won four of their last five across all competitions, and their 4-2 Champions League victory over Lille last week showed they carry a real goal threat at this level.

The Turkish champions sit 23rd in the Champions League table, meaning points here are not just desirable — they are close to essential if Galatasaray are to avoid the bottom cut and secure progression.

SC Paderborn 07 v VfB Stuttgart - DFB Cup 2026/27Getty Images

Stuttgart, managed by Sebastian Hoeness, come in from a different position. Sixth in the Champions League standings, the Germans have genuine momentum in Europe and the cushion to approach this fixture with confidence rather than desperation.

Stuttgart drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid in their most recent Champions League outing and beat Slovan Bratislava 3-0 before that, demonstrating they can handle both elite opposition and must-win nights. Their Bundesliga form has been inconsistent, but in Europe they have been measured and effective.

Rams Park, with its capacity of more than 53,000 and one of the most intense atmospheres in European football, will provide a formidable backdrop. Stuttgart will need to be at their sharpest to take anything from Istanbul.

Team news & squads

Galatasaray vs VfB Stuttgart Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Galatasaray crest
Galatasaray
GAL
Formation
VfB Stuttgart crest
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
4-2-3-1
U. CakirU. CakirD. SanchezD. SanchezR. SallaiR. SallaiA. BardakciA. BardakciI. JakobsI. JakobsA. BatrakovA. BatrakovY. AkgunY. AkgunGabriel SaraGabriel SaraL. TorreiraL. TorreiraB. YilmazB. YilmazV. OsimhenV. OsimhenD. SeimenD. SeimenM. MittelstaedtM. MittelstaedtR. HendriksR. HendriksA. Al DakhilA. Al DakhilJ. ChabotJ. ChabotG. ProemelG. ProemelB. El KhannoussB. El KhannoussC. FuehrichC. FuehrichJ. LewelingJ. LewelingF. JeltschF. JeltschD. UndavD. Undav
VfB Stuttgart crest
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
4-2-3-1
Galatasaray

Starting XI

VfB Stuttgart

Manager

  • O. Buruk
  • S. Hoeness

Form

GAL

GAL - Form

BAR
L1-4
GEN
W0-1
LIL
W2-4
FB
W2-1
KSP
W0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
VFB

VFB - Form

HSV
L1-0
ATM
D1-1
BMG
L2-3
SCP
W0-1
B04
W2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
8
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
9
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
10
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
11
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
12
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
320174+36
L
W
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
15
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
16
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
311143+14
L
W
D
18
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
20
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
310269-33
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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