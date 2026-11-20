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Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno has responded to speculation linking him with a potential move to Bayern Munich as the German giants consider their long-term options between the posts. The experienced shot-stopper, who has been a standout performer in the Premier League, also opened up about his future and the current state of German football.

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Bayern identify Leno as Neuer successor

The hierarchy at Bayern are intensifying their efforts to secure a stable future between the posts,with Neuer expected to retire at the conclusion of the current campaign. Amid this transition, Bernd Leno has emerged as a primary candidate to bolster the goalkeeping department. The veteran shot-stopper is reportedly viewed as an ideal experienced option to provide competition and stability within the squad.

While the 34-year-old remains a key figure in London, the lure of returning to his homeland appears to be a significant factor. Reports suggest that Leno would be willing to return to Germany for personal reasons, specifically to be closer to his family in the Stuttgart area. His current contract with Fulham runs until 2027, though the Premier League side holds an option to extend that deal further should they wish to keep him at Craven Cottage.

Goalkeeper breaks silence on Munich links

Addressing the growing rumours regarding a potential move to the Bavarian capital, Leno confirmed that he is keeping a close eye on the situation. However, he clarified that no formal approach has been made by the Bundesliga leaders at this stage. The former Arsenal man remains focused on his duties in the Premier League but admits the prospect of a new challenge is something he has considered recently.

"It has been very quiet so far; nobody has been in touch," Leno told Sky Germany. "I am obviously aware of what is being said, but I am remaining very calm about everything. I still have a contract here until the end of the season, I feel very comfortable, and I still have a massive desire to play. I feel like I am in my prime right now. Perhaps it could be a valuable experience to take a back seat or try something different."

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Balancing ambition with a backup role

Despite his status as a regular starter in England, Leno is remarkably open to a change in hierarchy. It is understood that he would be prepared to accept a role as the deputy to Jonas Urbig, who is also under consideration by the Bayern board. He acknowledged the internal conflict that comes with being a high-level competitor who still feels capable of performing at the peak of his powers in one of the world's most demanding leagues. The "total package" of a move will ultimately dictate his next steps as he evaluates his future.

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"Sometimes I think it would be a shame to be a backup somewhere else because I know I still have what it takes," he added. "The overall package has to be right. We will have to wait and see if the path leads me back to Germany."

Finding joy at Fulham

While the allure of the Allianz Arena remains significant for any German international, Leno insists he is not preoccupied with long-term career planning. The former Arsenal man has found a new lease on life in West London, where his performances have helped Fulham maintain a competitive edge in the top flight. He suggests that his current mindset is focused entirely on the present moment.

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"This might sound a bit strange, but I don't actually have any specific goals. I feel like I've never enjoyed football as much as I do now. I'm having a lot of fun at the moment and that pushes me all the more. Maybe that's experience, and so I live for the day and just try to get the best out of myself every day. But I don't set myself any goals now, like saying: I want to go back to the national team or I want to win the Champions League or whatever," he concluded.