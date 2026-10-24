Fulham snatched a precious win over Coventry City thanks to a single unanswered goal from Oscar Bobb in the dying minutes. It was their second successive Premier League victory. Frank Lampard's side, meanwhile, continued to struggle in attack and slipped to 19th in the table.

For long spells the contest lacked clear chances. Then Bobb settled it with a fine touch inside the penalty area, beating a defender before firing the ball into the bottom corner.

Fulham came close to leading during the first half, when a Josh King shot struck the bar and Alex Iwobi failed to convert the rebound from close range.

Coventry, by contrast, relied on the counter-attack, some of it led by Brandon Thomas-Asante. But he lacked the final touch in front of goal.

Fulham appealed for a penalty in the closing minutes of the first half. The referee waved it away after judging that Calvin Bassey had pulled his opponent's shirt before Thomas-Asante went down inside the area.

Another blow landed on Coventry in the 60th minute, with defender Bobby Thomas going off through injury.

Victory lifted Fulham to 12th on 8 points, two clear of Coventry, who now sit 19th after once again failing to turn their efforts into goals.

Coventry: a crisis in finishing attacks

Lack of attacking effectiveness is the most prominent problem facing Coventry since their return to the top flight.

Two consecutive wins opened their season. Then came a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham and this loss to Fulham, leaving them with just 6 goals in their first eight matches, 4 of them in a single game against Newcastle.

Seven of their eight league matches have passed without a first-half goal, and they managed an expected goals figure of only 0.5 against Fulham. It reflects the difficulty of turning counter-attacks and half-chances into a real threat.

Pressure in the second half brought no reward. Coventry couldn't find the net, and they sit just one place above the bottom of the table ahead of a clash with Sunderland.

Fulham: two consecutive wins do not mask performance problems

Fulham will hope the last two wins mark a turning point in their season. They had collected only two points from their first six league matches, despite drawing with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool.

Possession was their weapon against Coventry, 64% to their opponent's 36%. Yet all that control of the ball barely produced a chance, with an expected goals figure of just 0.55.

In the end Fulham needed a decisive individual touch from Oscar Bobb to collect the three points. The win strengthens their position in the table, but it also lays bare their need to create more and make better use of the ball.