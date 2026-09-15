Barcelona star Karim Adeyemi is back on the German national team's radar, with manager Jürgen Klopp planning to call him up in the coming weeks.

Catalan newspaper "Sport" cited reports from "Sky Sport Germany" claiming the 24-year-old striker has forced his way into Klopp's plans for the upcoming international break.

Adeyemi made his Germany debut on 5 September 2021, aged just nineteen. He marked the occasion with a goal in a 6-0 rout of Armenia under Hansi Flick, now his manager at Barcelona.

That bow looked like the springboard to a big senior career. Instead, his international journey stalled through several spells in the wilderness.

Having slipped down the pecking order, Adeyemi rebuilt through the under-21s. He played a pivotal role in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers, scoring five goals in three matches, and those displays put his name back in front of the senior selectors. He returned in 2025 as part of Julian Nagelsmann's squad for the UEFA Nations League finals.

The former Dortmund man featured in the quarter-final against Italy, the semi-final against Portugal and the third-place play-off against France. His role, though, remained a supporting one. He was dropped again afterwards and missed the World Cup finals. Now Klopp may hand him a fresh chance.

His summer move to Barcelona changed everything. Adeyemi joined the Catalan club from Borussia Dortmund after four seasons in Germany.

You can discuss topics and news in more depth in the Kooora forums

Barcelona paid a fixed fee of 22 million euros, plus incentives and variables, to land the player. He left Dortmund having scored 36 goals and provided 24 assists in 146 matches.

The Blaugrana start has been bright. Flick handed him a prominent role straight away, and Adeyemi delivered, scoring in both of the matches he started as well as finding the net in his last outing against Levante.

An undisputed starting spot has still eluded him. Adeyemi himself has admitted that game time in a squad like Barcelona's is hard to come by. His early performances have been promising all the same, with his pace, his knack for exploiting space and his ability to beat defenders making him an important option for Flick.

That good run could open the door to a Germany recall. Roughly a year on from his last appearance, Adeyemi is edging back towards the national side, and Klopp's arrival may mark a fresh start for the Barcelona man.

You can discuss topics and news in more depth in the Kooora forums



