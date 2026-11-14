Inter star Francesco Pio Esposito sets incredible record as Italy’s most efficient goalscorer in history

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Inter sensation Francesco Pio Esposito has made Italian football history by recording the best goals-per-minute ratio ever seen for the national team. The young striker has surprisingly surpassed Azzurri legends like Luigi Riva and Silvio Piola with his prolific international strike rate.

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Setting a new Italian scoring record

Esposito has officially written his name into the Italian football history books. The 21-year-old has established the best goals-per-minute ratio ever recorded for the Italy national team. The Inter striker has been in sensational form on the international stage, netting nine goals in just 14 appearances for his country. That includes his two goals during the Azzurri’s 3-1 comeback victory over France at the San Siro.

That remarkable return equates to a phenomenal average of one goal every 88 minutes. This astonishing strike rate places the young forward at the very top of Italy's all-time efficiency charts. He has now comfortably outpaced several renowned figures who previously dominated the international scoring rankings.

Surpassing former forward Enrico Chiesa

To put Esposito's remarkable achievement into perspective, his ruthless finishing has seen him eclipse Enrico Chiesa in the record books. Chiesa previously held a highly respected benchmark, averaging a goal every 91 minutes.

However, Chiesa only managed to score seven times during his entire international career with the Azzurri. Esposito has already bypassed that overall tally while maintaining a superior scoring frequency.

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The third-ranked player on this exclusive list is Julio Libonatti, a striker with dual Argentine-Italian citizenship. Libonatti, who represented Italy between 1926 and 1932, scored 15 goals in 17 games at a rate of one every 102 minutes.

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Bettering true Italian football legends

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Esposito's record is that he is currently outperforming Italy's greatest ever strikers. Luigi Riva, the all-time leading scorer in the history of the national side, sits further down the efficiency list.

Riva famously netted 35 times for the Azzurri, a total unmatched by any other Italian player. Yet, his legendary strike rate stood at one goal every 106 minutes, firmly behind Esposito's current pace. Meanwhile, Silvio Piola, who ranks third on Italy's all-time top scorers list with 30 goals, averaged a strike every 103 minutes.

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What's next for Esposito?

As a player with immense potential, Esposito will now focus on maintaining this historic momentum. Sustaining a goal every 88 minutes over a long career will be a monumental challenge, but the early signs are hugely promising.

The 21-year-old must now translate this ruthless international form into consistent club performances to secure a regular starting berth. Doing so will ensure he remains a vital asset for the national team for years to come. If Esposito can continue finding the back of the net with such remarkable frequency, he could ultimately challenge Riva's overall goalscoring record.