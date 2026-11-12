Italy player ratings vs France: Francesco Esposito stars in dominant San Siro victory

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Italy overcame an early Michael Olise strike to secure a clinical 3-1 win over France at the San Siro. Francesco Esposito's double and a Davide Frattesi strike ensured the Azzurri claimed all three points in this Nations League clash.

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Italy delivered a masterclass in transitional efficiency at the San Siro, overturning an early deficit to defeat France 3-1. The visitors started brightly, with Olise opening the scoring in the 10th minute, but Roberto Mancini's side remained composed. Italy’s tactical discipline allowed them to absorb pressure before striking back through Esposito, who levelled the scores after 26 minutes following excellent work from Nicolò Cambiaghi.

The second half saw Italy seize complete control of the central zones. Frattesi turned the game on its head in the 63rd minute, finishing a move assisted by substitute Federico Dimarco. Despite Sebastiano Esposito missing a penalty shortly before that goal, the Azzurri were not to be denied a third. Francesco Esposito eventually made the result safe from the penalty spot in the 75th minute, capping a performance defined by high-intensity pressing and clinical finishing against Zinedine Zidane's Les Bleus.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7/10

The captain could do little about Olise's precise early strike but remained a calming presence thereafter. He recorded four vital saves to keep France at bay during their dominant spells of possession, commanding his box with authority as Italy faced 18 shots in total.

Michael Kayode - 6/10

Tasked with containing Bradley Barcola, Kayode had a difficult opening period but grew into the game. While he struggled at times with France's overlapping runs, his physical presence was useful in defensive transitions, contributing to the team's 43 clearances.

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Giorgio Scalvini - 7/10

A proactive performance from the young centre-back, who led the line with 18 interceptions alongside his defensive partners. He was instrumental in restricted France's central penetration, forcing them into wide areas and speculative efforts.

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Alessandro Bastoni - 7/10

Typically composed on the ball, Bastoni helped launch several counter-attacks throughout the match. His ability to step into midfield created numerical advantages that France struggled to track during Italy's best spells.

Riccardo Calafiori - 7/10

Operating on the left of the back four, Calafiori was disciplined and positionally sound. He played a key role in a defensive unit that successfully managed the threat of Rayan Cherki and Olise, ensuring Italy stayed compact despite having only 35% possession.

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Midfield

Nicolo Barella - 8/10

The engine room of the side, Barella’s tireless running and tactical intelligence were vital. He covered immense ground to facilitate Italy's 7 counter-attacks, providing the necessary link between a deep-sitting defence and the clinical frontline.

Davide Frattesi - 8/10

A match-winning performance from the Lazio man, who demonstrated his trademark late runs into the box. He scored the crucial second goal in the 63rd minute and remained a constant threat before being withdrawn in the 73rd minute.

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Sandro Tonali - 7/10

Tonali provided the defensive screen required to nullify the influence of Adrien Rabiot and Désire Doue. His positioning allowed Barella and Frattesi more freedom to roam, and he was efficient with his limited touches in a congested midfield battle.

Attack

Francesco Esposito - 9/10

The undisputed player of the match. He showed predatory instincts to equalise in the 26th minute and displayed nerves of steel to convert his penalty in the 75th minute. Despite a yellow card in the 39th minute, his focal point play was elite.

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Sebastiano Esposito - 6/10

A frustrating night in front of goal for the attacker, who missed a penalty in the 60th minute that could have simplified the task earlier. However, his movement opened spaces for others, and he worked hard defensively before being subbed off.

Nicolo Cambiaghi - 7/10

Crucial to the first-half recovery, Cambiaghi provided the assist for the equaliser in the 26th minute. His pace on the break forced the French backline into uncomfortable retreats, setting the tone for Italy's transitional success.

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Substitutes & Manager

Federico Dimarco - 8/10

An inspired substitution. Dimarco entered the fray in the 62nd minute and took only sixty seconds to provide the assist for Frattesi's go-ahead goal, completely changing the dynamic of the left flank.

Antonio Vergara - 6/10

Brought on in the 62nd minute to provide fresh legs in the final third, Vergara maintained the pressure on the French defence during the closing stages.

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Issa Doumbia - 6/10

Introduced in the 73rd minute to shore up the midfield after Frattesi's departure, helping Italy see out the victory with minimal fuss.

Samuele Ricci - N/A

Came on in stoppage time to help kill the clock.

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Gianluca Scamacca - N/A

Late tactical substitution to provide a physical presence in the final minutes.

Roberto Mancini - 8/10

Mancini won the tactical battle against Zidane by embracing an underdog profile. By ceding possession (35%) and focusing on verticality, he exploited France's high line perfectly. His double substitution in the 62nd minute was the turning point of the match.