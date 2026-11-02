Former Suriname Vice President and convicted drug trafficker Ronnie Brunswijk nets first top-flight goal aged 65 after fielding himself for Inter Moengotapoe

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Former Suriname vice president Ronnie Brunswijk has scored his first goal in his country's top flight at the age of 65 after naming himself in the line-up for Inter Moengotapoe. The controversial club owner converted a second-half penalty on Saturday to complete a dominant 5-0 league victory over bottom-placed Politie Voetbal Vrienden.

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Club owner converts spot-kick

Brunswijk opened his account in the Suriname Major League by slotting home from 12 yards after his side were awarded a penalty while already leading 4-0 on Saturday. Controlling the 11-time national champions, who play their home fixtures at the Ronnie Brunswijk Stadium, the former team coach immediately demanded the ball when the referee pointed to the spot. He then stroked his effort into the right corner before celebrating with his arms raised as the opposing goalkeeper made little attempt to save it.

Controversial past follows former politician

The 65-year-old former rebel leader held office as the Vice President of Suriname between 2020 and 2025, though his background has long drawn international scrutiny. Back in 1999, a court in the Netherlands sentenced him in absentia to eight years in prison for cocaine trafficking. However, because no extradition treaty exists between the Dutch authorities and Suriname, Brunswijk has never served that custodial sentence and has remained an influential figure in domestic politics and sport.

Even while serving in government, the veteran regularly selected himself to play competitive matches for his club. In 2021, at the age of 60, he featured in a CONCACAF League fixture against Honduran side CD Olimpia, which ended in a 6-0 defeat for his team. Following the final whistle, video footage surfaced appearing to show Brunswijk handing out cash inside the opposition dressing room. That incident prompted an immediate investigation by regional governing body CONCACAF, resulting in both clubs being expelled from the tournament and Brunswijk receiving a three-year ban.

Professionalism drive faces awkward questions

Saturday's strike marked the first time the sexagenarian has found the net since the Suriname Major League was established in 2024. The competition was launched with direct backing from FIFA in an effort to modernise the domestic game and raise professional standards across the nation.

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While Moengotapoe have enjoyed a strong start on the pitch during the early stages of the campaign, the sight of a 65-year-old club president selecting himself and taking penalties against passive goalkeeping has raised fresh questions over the league's push for credibility.

Unbeaten start continues for champions

Regardless of the surrounding scrutiny, Saturday's emphatic triumph over basement side PVV ensures Moengotapoe remain unbeaten after the opening three rounds of the domestic season. The 11-time champions will now look to maintain their momentum at the top end of the table as the campaign progresses. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how frequently Brunswijk will continue to include himself on the team sheet over the coming weeks.