Arsenal are pressing on in the summer market, and they have their sights on one of the season's biggest deals. The Gunners have intensified their pursuit of Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes, a move that could spark fierce competition between the two clubs over the coming days.

According to the British newspaper "The Sun", Arsenal are preparing an official £70 million offer for the Brazil international.

A new midfielder sits at the top of the Gunners' priorities this summer, and Guimaraes is Mikel Arteta's leading target.

Newcastle have taken a firm stance and refuse to sell their captain. Even so, Arsenal's hierarchy are ready to test the Magpies' resolve with a £70 million bid.

Indirect talks took place earlier through intermediaries. Those suggested the Premier League champions were ready to table an offer approaching £60 million, before they decided to raise the figure in a bid to convince Newcastle.

Guimaraes, the report says, has told Newcastle officials he wants to move to the Emirates Stadium, and that should quicken the pace of negotiations between the two parties this week.

Their start to the window may have been quiet, but Arsenal completed the £34 million signing of Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis yesterday (Thursday).

The London club also finalised the £34 million signing of defender Piero Hincapie, who spent last season on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, and brought in goalkeeper Illan Meslier on a free transfer.

One target got away. Arsenal failed to land Morgan Rogers, who joined Chelsea in a deal worth £117 million.

Arteta rated the England forward highly and had him among his top summer targets. But Arsenal's board refused to match Chelsea's huge offer, and that convinced Aston Villa to sell.

The rebuild is not finished. Arsenal's management are still working to bolster the squad before the window shuts, chasing a defender, a midfielder and a forward, according to The Sun.

Ezri Konsa has emerged as one of the leading candidates to reinforce the back line, especially now that William Saliba faces several months out with a back injury. John Stones is another option on the table, particularly after his Manchester City contract expired at the end of last month.

Up front, Arsenal remain keen on Julian Alvarez, though Atletico Madrid are holding firm both publicly and behind the scenes, insisting the Argentine striker is not for sale.

Elsewhere, Frenchman Bradley Barcola may leave Paris Saint-Germain during the current window. Liverpool remain, for now, the closest to sealing the deal.