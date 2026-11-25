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Florian Wirtz has candidly opened up about the personal challenges he faced during a difficult debut campaign at Liverpool following his high-profile move from the Bayer Leverkusen. The German international, who arrived with a massive price tag, admitted that his failure to instantly adapt to life in the Premier League led to periods of deep frustration.

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Wirtz rediscovers spark after tough Anfield adjustment

Wirtz delivered a dazzling display in Sunday's victory over Manchester United, finding the net and providing an assist to underline his growing confidence. That commanding performance marked a sharp contrast to the turbulent spell following his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen last summer for a then-British record fee.

Expected to thrive immediately after leaving the Bundesliga, the 23-year-old netted just seven times in his debut season while posting underwhelming assist numbers. Those difficulties spilled into the current campaign, resulting in frequent early substitutions before his recent resurgence.

German playmaker opens up on internal pressure

Wirtz revealed that his frustration stemmed from personal expectations rather than outside criticism, admitting: "It's mainly a thing that goes in my own head, it's not about the people who talk about me. It's the goals I set myself and the performances I want to show for myself. I always believed in myself, I knew my qualities and I know them now."

The playmaker added: "Sometimes there are phases where you have to work even more to get the output, but I'm just enjoying the moment. I'm really happy at the moment that it's going well, and I'm happy with myself, so I want to continue like that."

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Reflecting further on his mindset, he continued: "Of course, there were days where I wasn't happy with myself. I always try to work on myself and get better every day but I still believe that it makes no sense to put too much pressure on yourself because that doesn't help in the process. I just believed in myself so I wasn't too annoyed, but of course on some days I wasn't too happy about myself, but now I can only speak about the time I'm having now and I really enjoy it."

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Iraola faith and Klopp guidance fuel resurgence

Consistent backing from new Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola proved crucial during those lean months, as the coach kept selecting him despite external scrutiny. A productive international break alongside Germany boss and former Reds manager Jurgen Klopp further boosted his confidence, yielding two goals in last week's 5-0 demolition of the Netherlands.

"He just tries to give me some advice to get success over here, because he has shown how it's done," Wirtz said of Klopp. "It's really good that he knows a lot about this club, a lot of people here and he can give me some good advice.

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"It's always small things, more private things. He's just speaking good about the club, the region here, the people. That helps, to hear someone who has experienced it for a long time. It's a good topic to speak about."

European test awaits in Belgium

Armed with fresh momentum from domestic and international triumphs, Wirtz faces an immediate chance to maintain his sharp form in Europe. Liverpool travel to Jan Breydel Stadium to face Club Brugge on matchday five of the Champions League league phase, where the playmaker will aim to extend his decisive run.