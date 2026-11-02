Feyenoord vs Inter UCL Match Preview

Champions League - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 15:00 de Kuip

Inter travel to Rotterdam for a Champions League fixture at De Kuip on Tuesday, 3 November. Kickoff is set for 16:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Inter need to bounce back from a bad weekend

The Nerazzurri were knocked off top spot in Serie A after a crushing 3-1 defeat to Milan in the Derby della Madonnina. The Champions League runners-up in 2023 and 2025, Inter have started this season's UCL campaign poorly with just three points from three outings. Defeats to Real Madrid and Club Brugge proved to be the worst start possible, but Christian Chivu's side picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Shakhtar last time out to get their campaign up and running.

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Feyenoord's matches guarantee goals

Feyenoord are winless in their last three matches across all competitions, a sequence that includes two draws in the Eredivisie and a defeat to Real Betis in the Champions League. After a heavy defeat to Barcelona and a 3-2 home win over Como, we've learned to expect the unexpected from Gio van Bronckhorst's men in this competition. Nine of their last 13 matches across all competitions have produced a total of over 3.5 goals, so there's genuinely entertainment on offer when Feyenoord are in action.

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Key stats & injury news

Feyenoord must cope without long-term absentees Bart Nieuwkoop, Jordan Bos and Thomas Beelen.

Inter remain without skipper Lautaro Martinez, who picked up an injury against Club Brugge earlier in the competition.

The Nerazzurri are also without Curtis Jones, John Stones and Benjamin Pavard. Meanwhile, Alessandro Bastoni is suspended.

Team news & squads