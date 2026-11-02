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Champions League
team-logoFeyenoord
de Kuip
team-logoInter
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James Freemantle
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Feyenoord vs Inter Champions League preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Feyenoord vs Inter
Feyenoord
Inter
Champions League

Comprehensive match preview of Feyenoord vs Inter in the Champions League. We talk tactics, team news, form and more

Feyenoord vs Inter UCL Match Preview

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
de Kuip

Inter travel to Rotterdam for a Champions League fixture at De Kuip on Tuesday, 3 November. Kickoff is set for 16:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Inter need to bounce back from a bad weekend

The Nerazzurri were knocked off top spot in Serie A after a crushing 3-1 defeat to Milan in the Derby della Madonnina. The Champions League runners-up in 2023 and 2025, Inter have started this season's UCL campaign poorly with just three points from three outings. Defeats to Real Madrid and Club Brugge proved to be the worst start possible, but Christian Chivu's side picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Shakhtar last time out to get their campaign up and running.

FC Internazionale Milano v FC Shakhtar Donetsk - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images

Feyenoord's matches guarantee goals

Feyenoord are winless in their last three matches across all competitions, a sequence that includes two draws in the Eredivisie and a defeat to Real Betis in the Champions League. After a heavy defeat to Barcelona and a 3-2 home win over Como, we've learned to expect the unexpected from Gio van Bronckhorst's men in this competition. Nine of their last 13 matches across all competitions have produced a total of over 3.5 goals, so there's genuinely entertainment on offer when Feyenoord are in action.

Feyenoord v Como 1907 - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

  • Feyenoord must cope without long-term absentees Bart Nieuwkoop, Jordan Bos and Thomas Beelen.
  • Inter remain without skipper Lautaro Martinez, who picked up an injury against Club Brugge earlier in the competition.
  • The Nerazzurri are also without Curtis Jones, John Stones and Benjamin Pavard. Meanwhile, Alessandro Bastoni is suspended.

Team news & squads

Feyenoord vs Inter Probable lineups

4-3-3
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
Formation
Inter crest
Inter
INT
3-5-2
T. ErnstT. ErnstJ. LopezJ. LopezT. WatanabeT. WatanabeG. ReadG. ReadM. MarmolM. MarmolC. VanhoutteC. VanhoutteO. TarghallineO. TarghallineG. ZechielG. ZechielL. ValenteL. ValenteA. Hadj MoussaA. Hadj MoussaN. FerriN. FerriJ. MartinezJ. MartinezM. AkanjiM. AkanjiY. BisseckY. BisseckC. AugustoC. AugustoN. BarellaN. BarellaH. MkhitaryanH. MkhitaryanP. ZielinskiP. ZielinskiA. DioufA. DioufF. DimarcoF. DimarcoM. ThuramM. ThuramF. EspositoF. Esposito
Inter crest
Inter
INT
4-3-3
Feyenoord

Starting XI

Inter

Manager

  • G. van Bronckhorst
  • C. Chivu

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