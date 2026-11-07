'I'm never going to give up!' - Everton star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall sends message to Thomas Tuchel with Coventry goal hours after England squad snub for Jobe Bellingham

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Everton midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall vowed to keep fighting for a maiden international call-up after scoring in Friday night's 3-1 Premier League victory over Coventry City. The 28-year-old found the net at Hill Dickinson Stadium just hours after England boss Thomas Tuchel overlooked him in favour of Jobe Bellingham.

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Midfielder responds on Merseyside pitch

Dewsbury-Hall channelled his frustration into an emphatic display on Friday evening as his fierce strike helped Everton secure consecutive top-flight wins and climb to fifth in the table. Tipped to make the cut for this month's Nations League matches following a strong run of form, the playmaker learned earlier that day that Borussia Dortmund teenager Bellingham had been selected ahead of him. Even so, Tuchel acknowledged on Friday afternoon that the Toffees man had been "very close" to inclusion after enjoying "a very good season".

Playmaker vows to keep fighting

Reflecting on his omission while speaking to Sky Sports after the comeback triumph over Coventry, Dewsbury-Hall said: "It was a disappointing morning, I'm not going to lie. It's a massive dream of mine to play for my country. I know I was close. [I'm] sad, yeah, but really proud of myself and how I have reacted. All I can keep doing is putting in good performances and hopefully one day I get the nod, because I'm never going to give up."

Tactical freedom sparks Merseyside revival

Overcoming obstacles is nothing new for the midfielder, who had EFL loan spells at Blackpool and Luton Town before making his Premier League bow for boyhood club Leicester City at 22, suffering relegation and winning the Championship under Enzo Maresca. After following the Italian to Chelsea for £30 million and being largely restricted to cup outings during his sole campaign at Stamford Bridge, he joined Everton in summer 2025 and has since recorded 11 league goals and seven assists.

Praising his current role on Merseyside, Dewsbury-Hall said: "I'm really, really enjoying it. I've got a really good hybrid role in this team, where the gaffer is giving me the freedom to pop up all over the pitch."

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Reiterating his international determination, he added: "I've got the mentality. I'll keep pushing and pushing and see what happens."

March window offers next opportunity

With the November international break now underway, Dewsbury-Hall faces a four-month wait until March for his next chance to earn an England call-up. Maintaining his clinical output across the winter schedule will be essential as he looks to keep Everton in contention for European qualification. Continuing to thrive in his free-roaming midfield role could finally force Tuchel's hand when the Three Lions reconvene in the spring.