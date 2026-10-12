Everton vs Chelsea Premier League preview: Everything you need to know

Everton vs Chelsea: Match details

Premier League - Game Week 7 17 Oct 2026 - 07:30 Hill Dickinson Stadium

Everton F.C. and Chelsea F.C. will kick-off on 17 October 2026 at 11:30 GMT (7:30 AM EST / 12:30 BST / 13:30 SAST).

Toffees host high-flying Blues

Everton return home to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to host Chelsea for Matchweek 7 of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign. Coming out of the autumn international window, Everton look to build on a hard-fought away display and secure a vital home result in Liverpool. For Chelsea, travelling to Merseyside following a dominant five-goal performance before the break presents an opportunity to push further up the Premier League table.

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The Toffees' four-goal thriller at MKM Stadium

Everton enter Saturday's fixture after earning a 2–2 away draw against Hull City on Matchday 6 (October 11). Midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall equalised in the 55th minute before striker Thierno Barry put the Toffees ahead in the 68th minute prior to Hull's late equaliser. Supported by central creative presence Jack Grealish, James Garner, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Everton aim to establish strong midfield rhythm on home turf.

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The Blues' five-goal route over Bournemouth

Chelsea travel to Liverpool brimming with momentum following an emphatic 5–1 home victory over AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on October 10. Early strikes from Jordan Henderson and Morgan Rogers put the Blues in command before João Pedro struck twice in the second half alongside a late second from Henderson. Driven by creative playmakers Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers alongside forward João Pedro, Chelsea carry high-powered attacking rhythm into Saturday's clash.

Merseyside showdown

Tactically, Saturday's clash offers an intriguing encounter between Chelsea's fluid attacking setup and Everton's structured backline anchored by Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski. Chelsea will look to dictate possession through Jordan Henderson and Moisés Caicedo while deploying Pedro Neto and Cole Palmer to break down Everton's defensive block. Meanwhile, Everton will rely on swift transitions through Jack Grealish and Thierno Barry to test Chelsea's defence on counter-attacks. With crucial Premier League points on the line, Saturday's kickoff promises intense action.

Team news & squads

David Moyes has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the fixture, and Everton have no injury or suspension concerns listed at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Chelsea, Xabi Alonso is without Jamie Gittens, who is sidelined through injury. No suspensions are reported in the away camp, and Alonso's remaining squad options will be confirmed nearer to the match.

Form

Everton head into this match in solid shape, unbeaten across their last five games in all competitions with three wins and two draws. Moyes's side drew 2-2 with Hull City in their most recent outing before claiming back-to-back 1-0 victories against Ipswich Town in the Premier League and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup. A 2-2 draw with Manchester United earlier in that run showed they can hold their own against top-half opposition. Across those five matches, Everton have scored five goals and conceded just three, a record that reflects a team growing in defensive solidity.

Chelsea's recent form is more mixed. Alonso's side have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five outings. The highlight was a 5-1 demolition of Bournemouth in their most recent match, though that followed a 3-0 defeat to Brentford. A 6-3 Carabao Cup win over Leeds United also featured in that sequence. Chelsea have scored 16 goals across those five games but conceded nine, suggesting a side capable of brilliance and vulnerability in equal measure.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when Everton won 3-0 at home — their most convincing result in recent head-to-head history. Before that, Chelsea had dominated the series, winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in December 2025 and 1-0 the previous April. Across the last five Premier League meetings, Chelsea hold the stronger overall record, though Everton's home victory earlier this year serves as a reminder that this fixture does not always follow form.