Espanyol vs Real Madrid LaLiga preview: Everything you need to know

Espanyol vs Real Madrid: Match details

LaLiga - Game Week 2 22 Aug 2026 - 15:30 RCDE Stadium

RCD Espanyol and Real Madrid will kick-off on 22 August 2026 at 19:30 GMT (3:30 PM EST / 20:30 BST / 21:30 SAST).

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The Catalonian stage: Early momentum tested in Barcelona

RCD Espanyol welcome Spanish titans Real Madrid to the RCDE Stadium for a high-profile Matchweek 2 La Liga encounter. Fresh off a statement opening performance, the Periquitos will aim to leverage their vocal home support and capitalise on early-season momentum. For Los Blancos, this trip to Catalonia serves as their first official domestic away test of the campaign, where securing three points remains essential to set the pace at the top of the table.

The Periquitos flying high after opening day triumph

Espanyol enter Saturday's clash brimming with confidence following a dominant 3-0 victory over Levante on opening day. Forward Roberto Fernández stole the spotlight with a clinical first-half brace before Tyrhys Dolan added a late third to seal the result. That victory capped off an active summer where Espanyol sharpened their squad through summer friendlies against European competition, including high-scoring draws against Burnley and Middlesbrough.

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Los Blancos' unbeaten warm-up tour across Europe

Real Madrid arrive in Barcelona backed by an undefeated pre-season schedule. Los Blancos began August with a 2-2 draw against Fiorentina before claiming victories over Ferencváros and Deportivo La Coruña. They finalised their competitive preparations on August 16 in convincing fashion, dismantling Bundesliga side FC Schalke 04 in a 3-0 away win to ensure their squad is fully tuned for LaLiga action.

Head-to-head history: Vinícius double and Madrid dominance

Matches between Real Madrid and Espanyol have historically favoured the capital side, though fixtures at the RCDE Stadium consistently feature intense physical battles. In their most recent league encounter in May 2026, Real Madrid claimed a 2-0 victory on Espanyol's home turf thanks to a second-half brace from Vinícius Júnior. Espanyol will be eager to flip the script this time around, relying on their solid defensive shape and fast transitions to disrupt Madrid's possession.

Team news & squads

Espanyol manager Manolo Gonzalez is without Javier Puado, Kike Garcia, and Edu Exposito through injury ahead of this fixture. No suspensions are listed for the home side, and no confirmed probable lineup has been provided. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the situation develops.

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho faces a longer absentee list, with Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Raul Asencio, Thiago Pitarch, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Ferland Mendy all ruled out through injury. No suspensions are in effect for the visitors, and no confirmed projected XI has been submitted ahead of the match.

Form

Espanyol's last five results include one win, three draws, and one defeat. Their most recent competitive outing was a 3-0 home win over Levante in LaLiga on August 16, which provided a positive opening to the league season. In pre-season, they drew 3-3 with Middlesbrough and were held 2-2 by Burnley before that result.

Real Madrid's last five matches produced four wins and one draw. They closed out pre-season with a 3-0 win over Schalke 04 on August 16, following a 1-0 victory over Deportivo de A Coruna on August 12 and a 1-2 win against Ferencvaros on August 8. Their only dropped points across that run came in a 2-2 draw with Fiorentina. Madrid scored 10 goals and conceded four across those five outings, with their attack showing consistent output throughout the preparation period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-2 to Real Madrid at the RCDE Stadium in LaLiga on May 3, 2026. Before that, Real Madrid won 2-0 at home to Espanyol in September 2025, though Espanyol did claim a 1-0 victory at the RCDE Stadium in February 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches in LaLiga, Real Madrid hold the stronger record with three wins to Espanyol's one, with one match also going Espanyol's way. The most emphatic result in that run was a 4-1 Real Madrid win in September 2024.