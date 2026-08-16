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Goal.com
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imago-sport-1081097749.jpgZUMA Press Wire
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Enrique ignores a provocative question after losing the Super Cup

Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain
Lens
Paris Saint-Germain
Super Cup
Luis Enrique
B. Barcola
I. Mbaye
Liverpool
France

Paris Saint-Germain had hoped to close out the week with a second trophy and set up the 2026-2027 season in the best possible way. 

Lens had other ideas. The Parisian giants fell 1-0 on Sunday evening, handing Lens the French Super Cup.

Foot Mercato carried Enrique's remarks, in which he congratulated Lens and voiced his satisfaction with the level his Saint-Germain players had shown.

Then came the awkward moment. Asked about Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye, both close to leaving and both left out of the matchday squad, Enrique simply replied, "Thank you, goodbye," into the Ligue 1+ microphone, plainly ducking the question.

Liverpool are chasing both Parisian wingers hard. Neither featured in the clash against Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup last Wednesday either.

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