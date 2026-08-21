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LaLiga
team-logoElche
Estadio Martinez Valero
team-logoBarcelona
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James Freemantle

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Elche vs Barcelona LaLiga preview: Key stats, team news, tactics & transfers

TV Guide & Streaming
L. Yamal
Elche
Barcelona

Comprehensive match preview of Elche vs Barcelona as the 2026-27 LaLiga season gets underway. We talk tactics, team news, transfers and more.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 2
Estadio Martinez Valero

Elche vs Barcelona kicks off on 23 Aug 2026 at 15:30 EST and 20:30 GMT.

Champions Barca kick off their title defence against Elche

Hosts' survival hopes hinge on their home record

Elche finished 15th last season on 43 points, doing enough to secure safety by a solitary point, and they'll likely be up against it this season. Their record at the Martinez Valero might be critical, as they collected a staggering 35 (81%) of their points at their stadium, making them the sixth-best home side of the 2025-26 LaLiga season. Los Franjiverdes opened their campaign with a hard-fought 1–1 draw against Deportivo La Coruña after conceding the opener. Elche scored in both meetings with Barcelona last season after failing to score in nine of the 11 prior to that, so they'll be confident they can ruffle some famous feathers in their first home clash of the campaign.

elche Getty Images

Catalan giants are favourites to retain their title

Barcelona won the title last season on 94 points, scoring a remarkable 95 goals in a dominant campaign. They start as clear favourites to retain their crown.

What have Barca done in the transfer market?

Spain's World Cup Golden Ball winner Rodri is the marquee signing, joining from Man City in a deal worth an initial €60 million. In attack, Anthony Gordon (€70 million), Karim Adeyemi (€22 million) and Jesse Bisiwu (€8.5 million) have all arrived to replace the departed Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford.

rodriGetty Images

Team news

Adam Boayar, Grady Diangana, and Yago Santiago are all nursing minor injuries for the hosts. Meanwhile, Barca's midfield metronome Frenkie de Jong remains sidelined with a knee injury. Roony Bardghji is also out long-term. Marquee midfield signing Rodri is a major doubt after his World Cup exploits.

Likely XIs

Elche (352): Dituro; Chust, Affengruber, Redondo; Sangare, Villar, Aguado, Neto, Valera; Houary, Nino.

Barcelona (4231): Garcia; Kounde, Eric Garcia, Martin, Balde; Bernal, Espart; Yamal, Lopez, Gordon; Raphinha.

kounde yamal barcelonagetty

Team news & squads

Elche vs Barcelona Probable lineups

3-5-2
Elche crest
Elche
ELC
Formation
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
4-2-3-1
1M. Dituro23V. Chust22D. Affengruber5F. Redondo8M. Aguado16M. Neto11G. Valera2B. Sangare12G. Villar14F. Nino29A. Houary1J. Garcia24E. Garcia23J. Kounde3A. Balde18G. Martin7F. Lopez25A. Gordon36X. Espart10L. Yamal22M. Bernal11Raphinha
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
3-5-2
Elche

Starting XI

Barcelona

Manager

  • M. Anselmi
  • H. Flick

Elche head into this fixture without four players. Yago Santiago, Grady Diangana, Abiel Osorio, and Adam Boayar are all listed as injured, leaving Anselmi with a reduced pool to select from. No suspensions are recorded, and no probable lineup has been confirmed ahead of kick-off.

Barcelona also have injury concerns to manage. Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji are both sidelined, though Flick has no suspensions to contend with. The club has not released a confirmed starting eleven, and updates are expected closer to the match.

Form

ELC

ELC - Form

KAC
W2-1
JDT
D0-0
ALA
D2-2
COR
D2-2
COR
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BAR

BAR - Form

BIR
L2-2
NFO
W0-1
UDI
L1-0
BAS
W2-5
AHL
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Elche have not won in their last five matches, recording one win, four draws, and no losses across that run. Their only victory came against Kaizer Chiefs in a pre-season friendly, and they drew 1-1 with Deportivo de A Coruña in their LaLiga opener on August 17. Across the five matches, Elche scored six goals and conceded six. The run includes back-to-back draws in friendly competition against Cordoba and Al-Ain.

Barcelona's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 friendly win over Al Ahly SC on August 19, following a 2-5 victory against Basel on August 16. They lost to Udinese and were held by Birmingham City, but also beat Nottingham Forest 1-0. Across the five games, Barcelona scored ten goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ElcheDrawBarcelona
0
0
5
LaLiga
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
1
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
FT
LaLiga
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
1
FT
LaLiga
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
0
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
4
FT
LaLiga
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
0
FT
LaLiga
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
1
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
2
FT
3Goals Scored15
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-3 to Barcelona at the Estadio Martinez Valero on January 31, 2026, in a LaLiga fixture. In the reverse fixture earlier that season, Barcelona won 3-1 at home on November 2, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Barcelona have won all five, scoring thirteen goals and conceding two.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
211041+34
D
W
2
EspanyolEspanyolESP
110030+33
W
3
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
110020+23
W
4
SevillaSevillaSEV
110021+13
W
5
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
10102201
D
6
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
10102201
D
7
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
10101101
D
8
ElcheElcheELC
10101101
D
9
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
201123-11
D
L
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
00000000
11
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
12
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
00000000
13
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
00000000
14
Real BetisReal BetisBET
00000000
15
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
00000000
16
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
00000000
17
ValenciaValenciaVAL
00000000
18
MalagaMalagaMAL
100102-20
L
19
GetafeGetafeGET
100103-30
L
20
LevanteLevanteLEV
100103-30
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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