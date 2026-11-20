The transfer market is not measured solely by the value of deals, but also by the return those operations deliver.
The Sport newspaper reported that putting Karim Adeyemi and Yan Diomande side by side makes for particularly interesting reading at Barcelona and Real Madrid.
The Catalan club signed the German for a fixed fee of 22 million euros, plus 7 million in variables.
Real Madrid paid 125 million euros for the Ivorian winger, with a further 15 million euros possible in bonuses.
That's an investment gap of more than 100 million euros. So far, the pitch hasn't reflected it in the way you might expect.
DataMB's figures show the Barcelona winger comfortably outperforming the Real Madrid man in most attacking areas.
Karim Adeyemi and Yan Diomande have scored 4 goals apiece. But the Barcelona forward has needed far less time to get there.
The German has played 15 matches for a total of 546 minutes, against 16 matches and 892 minutes for the Real Madrid player. In other words, Adeyemi has matched his rival's tally in 346 fewer minutes.
Diomande edges the assists, with 4 to Adeyemi's 3. Even so, the Barcelona player's scoring output stands out given his more limited game time.
Karim Adeyemi's figure for non-penalty expected goals plus expected assists is remarkable: 99.8, compared with 25.9 for Diomande.
He also leads by a wide margin in key passes, 91.3 against 21.9, and in assists, 84.1 against 69.4.
Where the Real Madrid player shines is dribbling and beating opponents. He scores 97.5 for successful dribbles, ahead of Karim Adeyemi's 90.3.
Yan Diomande also has the better numbers for carrying the ball forward by dribbling and for successful crosses.
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I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.
My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.
At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.
My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.
Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.
My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).
During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.
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