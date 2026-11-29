Deportivo La Coruna vs Barcelona LaLiga preview

LaLiga - Game Week 14 29 Nov 2026 - 10:15 Abanca-Riazor

Barca look irresistible but must keep Madrid at bay by winning

Barcelona travel to the Abanca-Riazor in La Coruna on Sunday to face Deportivo de A Coruna in LaLiga. The league leaders arrive on the back of a busy week and will fancy their chances of extending the gap at the top. Hansi Flick's side beat Sabah 4-1 in the Champions League in Baku on Wednesday night. Anthony Gordon scored twice and Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus also found the net as Barcelona scored three times in ten second-half minutes.

The weekend prior, Barcelona came from two goals down against Villarreal to win 3-2 at Camp Nou. That result kept them three points clear of Real Madrid, and they have won 12 of their 13 league games this season.

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Depor need to find consistency

Deportivo come into the game in less settled form. Antonio Hidalgo's team lost 3-1 at Alaves last time out and sit 12th in the table.

They did beat Osasuna 2-1 earlier this month and picked up a goalless draw against Espanyol. Home support at the Riazor will want a bigger performance against the league leaders. They'll lean heavily on ex-Barcelona man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The 37-year-old journeyman striker has five goals and two assists this term.

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Key stats & injury news

All of Barcelona's last 16 matches have produced over 2.5 goals.

Deportivo are without a clean sheet in their last 10 meetings with Barca, although this is the first H22 between these sides since 2018.

Barcelona have a 100% record on the road this season, winning all six LaLiga away games.

Although Barca are fearsome in attack, they've only kept three clean sheets in their last 16 outings.

Likely XIs

Depor (442): Roman; Altimira, Loureiro, Gimenez, Quagliata; Soriano, Amatucci, Casado, Hernandez; Nsongo, Aubameyang.

Barca (4231): Garcia; Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Gordon; Raphinha.

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