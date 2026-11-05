Daniel Farke eyes January deal for Malian midfielder Issouf Sissokho after year-long Leeds United scouting mission

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Leeds United head coach Daniel Farke is weighing up a winter swoop for Maccabi Tel Aviv midfielder Issouf Sissokho after tracking his progress for more than 12 months. However, the Premier League outfit must act swiftly to bring the 24-year-old Malian to Elland Road ahead of rival European suitors in the New Year.

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Yorkshire club plot winter approach

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are preparing to table a formal bid for the defensive midfielder when the January transfer window opens after missing out on engine-room reinforcements during the summer. Having monitored the former Bordeaux player closely for over a year, recruitment chiefs view him as an ideal solution to bolster Farke's squad. Crucial to the Whites' hopes is that the player is open to moving to England and favours a switch to West Yorkshire.

European rivals enter transfer race

Despite holding the player's preference, the Premier League side face stiff competition from Spain and Portugal to secure his signature. La Liga outfit Levante are currently the most advanced suitor having already opened talks with Sissokho's camp while readying an offer worth around €5 million (£4.2m/$5.6m).

Furthermore, Europa Conference League participants Braga have added the Malian to their shortlist and could lodge a winter bid of their own if his current employers signal they are open to a sale. Because Sissokho is tied down until June 2027 with a club option for an extra 12 months, interested parties cannot negotiate a pre-contract agreement and must strike a fee directly with the Israeli side.

Impressive form attracts major attention

Sissokho has seen his reputation climb steadily since arriving in the Israeli top flight from French club Bordeaux in 2024, where he previously made 65 senior appearances. Across his time in Tel Aviv, the anchoring midfielder has racked up 97 outings in all competitions while helping the team win both a league title and domestic cup silverware.

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Alongside his club achievements, the 24-year-old has represented Mali at under-23 and Olympic level. With the midfielder eager to test himself at the highest possible standard, sources indicate a winter agreement is achievable as clubs from Europe's top five leagues prepare to pounce.

Decisive action needed in January

Leeds hierarchy must now move quickly to match or better Levante's impending €5m proposal once the winter market opens if they are to avoid missing out on their long-term target. Securing Sissokho early in the window would hand Farke the midfield depth he lacked in the summer as the Whites look to consolidate their Premier League status during the second half of the campaign. Meanwhile, Maccabi will brace themselves for formal approaches as the midfielder's spell in Israel nears a conclusion.