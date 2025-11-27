Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

The soaring Eagles, Crystal Palace, welcome Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday's early kickoff.

Crystal Palace registered their best-ever start to a top-flight season since the 1991/92 season after cruising to a 2-0 victory against Wolves. Oliver Glasner's side sit pretty in fifth position and are going from strength to strength after every game. They are also on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions. With a strong home record in their favour as well, the Eagles will be confident of beating the Red Devils.

After going unbeaten in five, the Red Devils slumped to an awful 1-0 home defeat to Everton. The defeat also marked Ruben Amorim's one-year tenure at the club as well. They looked naive and clueless against 10-man Everton as they had plenty of possession but did little with it. They travel to Crystal Palace with just a single away victory to their name this season. Their record at Selhurst Park makes for even worse reading as they haven't won there since 2020. They need to play out of their skin to beat the Eagles and move into the top six.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United last-minute tickets: How to buy

Crystal Palace have made Selhurst Park a fortress under Oliver Glasner. StubHub gives you access to last-minute tickets to enjoy the show

READ MORE: Premier League 2025/26 tickets: November fixtures, prices & more

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK, and it can be livestreamed on Discovery+. The fans in the US can watch the game on USA Network and Telemundo. They can also livestream it on Fubo in the US and Canada.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Online worldwide

Here is how you can watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United worldwide

Country/Region Broadcaster Canada Fubo Australia Stan Sport India Star Sports MENA beIN Sports South America ESPN / Disney+ Africa SuperSport

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Matchups

Jean-Philippe Mateta vs Matthijs de Ligt: Mateta has been leading Palace's attacks from the front. With his directness and aggression, he is pinning down centre-backs and helping his other forwards thrive as well. De Ligt will be keen to avoid getting locked by Mateta in duels he can not win. He has to pick his battles and keep the striker quiet

Adam Wharton vs Bruno Fernandes: Wharton had a huge role in both the goals he scored against Wolves. He is refining his game in the final third while excelling in deeper areas as well. Fernandes was partially at fault for United's atrocious showing against Everton. He will be keen to rediscover his mojo and produce tangibles against Wharton.

Yeremy Pino vs Noussair Mazraoui: Pino scored his first league goal for the Eagles, and it felt like it was long overdue. The Spanish international had plenty of close shaves but took his chance with aplomb against Wolves. Mazraoui will be tasked with keeping Pino away from central zones from which he can hurt his side.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Prediction

Glasner and Amorim have the same structure on paper, but there's a world of difference in their teams on the pitch. The Eagles can settle into a low block or suffocate their opponent with their mid block and go toe to toe. The Red Devils, meanwhile, are still a work in progress. That said, Palace will be confident of continuing their unbeaten streak at home against the Red Devils. They enter the game as favourites to take all three points.

GOAL's Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park will be the venue for this game on 30th November at 12:00 GMT / 13:00 CET / 07:00 ET

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Getty Images

Palace are still without the services of Cheikh Doucoure, Chadi Riad and Caleb Kporha. They have recently lost backup Borna Sosa to an injury as well. Glasner will be tempted to rotate, given their midweek travels to France.

Predicted Lineups: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

Manchester United team news

Getty Images

Matheus Cunha's surprise absence hurt United in more ways than they could imagine. The Brazilian's bizarre head injury in training saw Joshua Zirkzee get a chance as Benjamin Sesko was ruled out. However, Amorim will be hoping Cunha is back for this clash as Zirkzee failed to take his chance. Harry Maguire is still nursing his knock as the wait goes on for his comeback. The manager will be tempted to field Lisandro Martinez, who returned from a cruciate ligament injury, but the hostile Selhurst Park might not be an ideal location to do that.

Predicted Lineups: Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Amad; Zirkzee

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The Last Meeting

Crystal Palace were building some good momentum heading into this clash. The Eagles pressured Manchester United from the word go but were denied in the first half. Mateta made amends for earlier misses by scoring an easy brace in the second half. It helped them register a second straight victory at Old Trafford as the place was echoing with boos and jeers aimed at the home side and the manager.

Standings

Useful links