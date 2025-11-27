This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Pranav Venkatesh

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

Resurgent Crystal Palace welcome a stunned Manchester United, with a place in the top four at stake.

The soaring Eagles, Crystal Palace, welcome Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday's early kickoff.

Crystal Palace registered their best-ever start to a top-flight season since the 1991/92 season after cruising to a 2-0 victory against Wolves. Oliver Glasner's side sit pretty in fifth position and are going from strength to strength after every game. They are also on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions. With a strong home record in their favour as well, the Eagles will be confident of beating the Red Devils.

After going unbeaten in five, the Red Devils slumped to an awful 1-0 home defeat to Everton. The defeat also marked Ruben Amorim's one-year tenure at the club as well. They looked naive and clueless against 10-man Everton as they had plenty of possession but did little with it. They travel to Crystal Palace with just a single away victory to their name this season. Their record at Selhurst Park makes for even worse reading as they haven't won there since 2020. They need to play out of their skin to beat the Eagles and move into the top six.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK, and it can be livestreamed on Discovery+. The fans in the US can watch the game on USA Network and Telemundo. They can also livestream it on Fubo in the US and Canada.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Online worldwide

Here is how you can watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United  worldwide

Country/RegionBroadcaster
CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
IndiaStar Sports
MENAbeIN Sports
South AmericaESPN / Disney+
AfricaSuperSport

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Matchups

Jean-Philippe Mateta vs Matthijs de Ligt: Mateta has been leading Palace's attacks from the front. With his directness and aggression, he is pinning down centre-backs and helping his other forwards thrive as well. De Ligt will be keen to avoid getting locked by Mateta in duels he can not win. He has to pick his battles and keep the striker quiet

Adam Wharton vs Bruno Fernandes: Wharton had a huge role in both the goals he scored against Wolves. He is refining his game in the final third while excelling in deeper areas as well. Fernandes was partially at fault for United's atrocious showing against Everton. He will be keen to rediscover his mojo and produce tangibles against Wharton.

Yeremy Pino vs Noussair Mazraoui: Pino scored his first league goal for the Eagles, and it felt like it was long overdue. The Spanish international had plenty of close shaves but took his chance with aplomb against Wolves. Mazraoui will be tasked with keeping Pino away from central zones from which he can hurt his side.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Prediction

Glasner and Amorim have the same structure on paper, but there's a world of difference in their teams on the pitch. The Eagles can settle into a low block or suffocate their opponent with their mid block and go toe to toe. The Red Devils, meanwhile, are still a work in progress. That said, Palace will be confident of continuing their unbeaten streak at home against the Red Devils. They enter the game as favourites to take all three points.

GOAL's Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park will be the venue for this game on 30th November at 12:00 GMT / 13:00 CET / 07:00 ET

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United  Team news & squads

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Probable lineups

Crystal PalaceHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestMUN
1
D. Henderson
6
M. Guehi
26
C. Richards
5
M. Lacroix
3
T. Mitchell
20
A. Wharton
7
I. Sarr
2
D. Munoz
18
D. Kamada
10
Y. Pino
14
J. Mateta
31
S. Lammens
23
L. Shaw
15
L. Yoro
4
M. de Ligt
8
B. Fernandes
7
M. Mount
2
D. Dalot
19
B. Mbeumo
16
Amad
18
Casemiro
11
J. Zirkzee

3-4-2-1

MUNAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • O. Glasner

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Amorim

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Crystal Palace team news

FBL-ENG-PR-WOLVES-CRYSTAL PALACEGetty Images

Palace are still without the services of Cheikh Doucoure, Chadi Riad and Caleb Kporha. They have recently lost backup Borna Sosa to an injury as well. Glasner will be tempted to rotate, given their midweek travels to France.

Predicted Lineups: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

Manchester United team news

Manchester United v Everton - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Matheus Cunha's surprise absence hurt United in more ways than they could imagine. The Brazilian's bizarre head injury in training saw Joshua Zirkzee get a chance as Benjamin Sesko was ruled out. However, Amorim will be hoping Cunha is back for this clash as Zirkzee failed to take his chance. Harry Maguire is still nursing his knock as the wait goes on for his comeback. The manager will be tempted to field Lisandro Martinez, who returned from a cruciate ligament injury, but the hostile Selhurst Park might not be an ideal location to do that.

Predicted Lineups: Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Amad; Zirkzee

Form

CRY
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

MUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

CRY

Last 5 matches

MUN

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

7

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
0/5

The Last Meeting

Crystal Palace were building some good momentum heading into this clash. The Eagles pressured Manchester United from the word go but were denied in the first half. Mateta made amends for earlier misses by scoring an easy brace in the second half. It helped them register a second straight victory at Old Trafford as the place was echoing with boos and jeers aimed at the home side and the manager.

Standings

0