This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoCrystal Palace
Selhurst Park
team-logoManchester City
Get last minute tickets on
Pranav Venkatesh

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

Manchester City take on Crystal Palace away from home as they continue their pursuit of Arsenal.

Crystal Palace will welcome Manchester City in the Premier League with fond memories of their FA Cup triumph at Wembley in May.

The Eagles suffered back-to-back defeats in all competitions before finding their form. Having gotten the better of Burnley and Fulham in the league, they made light work of Shelbourne in the Conference League to make it three wins in a row. Oliver Glasner's men are fourth in the table. They have gone from strength to strength after the FA Cup final. A victory will take them to within two points of their opponents. 

Manchester City delivered two assured performances when they needed to show up the most. After featuring in high-scoring games, they showed true quality to blow away Sunderland on the weekend. They capitalised on Arsenal's slip-up to close the gap to just two points at the top of the table. They travelled to Madrid midweek, where Erling Haaland ended his scoring hoodoo and led them to a 2-1 win. Pep Guardiola's side is picking up momentum at the right time through the crucial festive fixture run. They can potentially enter the new year as league leaders. Revenge will also be on the mind of Guardiola as they were narrowly beaten by the Eagles in the FA Cup final.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City last-minute tickets: how to buy

Selhurst Park will be the place to be when Manchester City visit. Get your tickets at the stadium with SeatPick even at the last minute.

READ MORE: How to buy Crystal Palace vs Manchester City tickets: Dec 14 information, last-minute ticket prices & more

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

The fans in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Premier League and stream it on Sky Go. The fans in the US can enjoy the game on NBSCN while streaming it on Peacock Premium.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City online worldwide

Here is how you can watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City online worldwide:

Country/RegionBroadcaster
CanadaFubo
UKSky Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
IndiaStar Sports
MENAbeIN Sports
South AmericaESPN / Disney+
AfricaSuperSport

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Key  Matchups

Jean Philippe-Mateta vs Josko Gvardiol: Mateta is well on his way to another double-digit scoring season in the Premier League. The French forward pins defenders down with ease and opens the field for his fellow forwards. Gvardiol should be alert to the threat. The Croatian also boasts a goal threat and can hurt Crystal Palace in both boxes.

Adam Wharton vs Phil Foden: Foden is one of the best players in the world when he is in form. The English international endured a rough one and a half years before turning it around. He is amongst the goals and assists again. His chances to score on Sunday will firmly depend on how easily he can get past Wharton. Wharton set a goal up on the weekend and is putting in impressive performances week in, week out. He will enjoy duelling with Foden.

Marc Guehi vs Erling Haaland: The Eagles' skipper could be in his final month with the club. As the winter transfer window approaches, the club can either decide to sell him midseason for a fee or risk losing him for nothing. However, this did not affect his form as he is as professional as ever. He must lead his defence against Haaland, who has relatively slowed down recently. The Norwegian has a normal mortal number of two goals in five games.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Prediction

Crystal Palace are usually strong at their home ground. However, another team from Manchester recently breached it. This will help City to inflict another defeat on the Eagles at home as well. But under Glasner, do not expect the Eagles to fold so easily. They will defend compactly before landing a counter punch through their mercurial forwards.

GOAL'S Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Manchester City

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park will host the game on Sunday, December 14th at 14:00 GMT / 15:00 CET / 09:00 ET.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Team news & squads

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Probable lineups

Crystal PalaceHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-1-4-1

Home team crestMCI
1
D. Henderson
6
M. Guehi
5
M. Lacroix
26
C. Richards
9
E. Nketiah
17
N. Clyne
20
A. Wharton
10
Y. Pino
3
T. Mitchell
18
D. Kamada
14
J. Mateta
25
G. Donnarumma
24
J. Gvardiol
33
N. O'Reilly
27
M. Nunes
3
R. Dias
11
J. Doku
20
B. Silva
47
P. Foden
10
R. Cherki
14
N. Gonzalez
9
Erling Haaland

4-1-4-1

MCIAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • O. Glasner

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Guardiola

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Crystal Palace team news

FBL-ENG-PR-FULHAM-CRYSTAL PALACEGetty Images

Crystal Palace's injury list is growing by the minute. Daniel Munoz needs surgery that might rule him out for a couple of months. He joins Isamila Sarr and Cheikh Doucoure on the treatment table, which makes it three first-teamers out for the club. Mateta, who missed the midweek game, is expected to train and slot into the lineup on Sunday. Edward Nketiah's form is helping Glasner to breathe easily, as Sarr will leave for AFCON once he recovers from his injury. Nathaniel Clyne might get the nod on the right side to replace Munoz again.

Predicted Lineups: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Nketiah, Pino; Mateta

Manchester City team news

Real Madrid C.F. v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6Getty Images

After an impressive midweek performance, Guardiola might want to rotate his pack to keep them fresh. But the difficulty of the fixture on hand might tie his hands. With John Stones injured, he is light in defence, and the midfield looks wafer-thin as Mateo Kovacic and Rodri are both unavailable. To make matters even worse, Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri will leave the squad for AFCON after the Palace game.

Predicted Lineups: Donnarumma; Nunez, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Reijnders, Gonzalez; Savinho, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Form

CRY
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

MCI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

CRY

Last 5 matches

MCI

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

9

Goals scored

13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

The Last Meeting

Crystal Palace were one step away from clinching their first-ever silverware. Standing in their way were Guardiola's side, who have gone trophyless only once during the Spaniard's reign. Palace started cautiously as they sat deep. They went forward on an inviting counter as Munoz sprayed the ball into the box for an onrushing Eberechi Eze, who etched his name into the Palace folklore. His goal in the 16th minute turned out to be the difference between the sides, as there was no goal despite both sides giving their all. Palace held on to celebrate their first silverware and inflict back-to-back FA Cup final losses on the Cityzens.

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement

Frequently asked questions

Manchester United, with 20 titles to their name, are the most successful side in Premier League history. They haven't won a league title since the end of the 2012-13 campaign, though.

The Premier League in its current format has 20 teams. The first-ever season of in the Premier League era in 1992-93 featured 22 teams, which was then reduced to 20 teams ahead of the 1995-96 season.

Legendary English goalkeeper Peter Shilton holds the record of making the most appearances in the English top-flight (Premier League + First Division), appearing in 848 games for Derby County, Southampton, Stoke City, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City. None of those 848 top-flight appearances came in the Premier League era, though!

Jimmy Greaves, widely regarded as the most prolific English goalscorer ever, leads the all-time goalscoring charts in the English top-flight (Premier League + First Division). Greaves scored an incredible 357 goals in 516 games. Greaves played his final top-flight game in the 1970-71, over two decades before the start of the Premier League era.

Manchester United icon Ryan Giggs holds the record for the most assists in Premier League history. Giggs spent his entire career at the Old Trafford, making 672 appearances and registering 162 assists between 1991 and 2014.

Sir Stanley Matthews is the oldest player to ever feature in the English top-flight, playing a game for Stoke City in 1965 at the age of 50 years and five days.

Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri is the youngest player to ever play in the Premier League. Nwaneri was just 15 days and 181 days old when he made his debut for the Gunners against Brentford in the 2022-23 season.
Stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, David Beckham, Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney, Eric Cantona, Steven Gerrard, Dennis Bergkamp, Didier Drogba and Mohamed Salah have all played in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho, Sir Alex Ferguson, Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel, Jurgen Klopp, and Arsene Wenger are among the most famous managers to have taken charge of a Premier League club.

Manchester United's Old Trafford is the biggest stadium in the league with a capacity of 74,310.

Enzo Fernandez is the most expensive player in Premier League history. Chelsea signed the Argentine international for £106.8 million from Benfica in January 2023.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0