Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

Crystal Palace will welcome Manchester City in the Premier League with fond memories of their FA Cup triumph at Wembley in May.

The Eagles suffered back-to-back defeats in all competitions before finding their form. Having gotten the better of Burnley and Fulham in the league, they made light work of Shelbourne in the Conference League to make it three wins in a row. Oliver Glasner's men are fourth in the table. They have gone from strength to strength after the FA Cup final. A victory will take them to within two points of their opponents.

Manchester City delivered two assured performances when they needed to show up the most. After featuring in high-scoring games, they showed true quality to blow away Sunderland on the weekend. They capitalised on Arsenal's slip-up to close the gap to just two points at the top of the table. They travelled to Madrid midweek, where Erling Haaland ended his scoring hoodoo and led them to a 2-1 win. Pep Guardiola's side is picking up momentum at the right time through the crucial festive fixture run. They can potentially enter the new year as league leaders. Revenge will also be on the mind of Guardiola as they were narrowly beaten by the Eagles in the FA Cup final.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City last-minute tickets: how to buy

Selhurst Park will be the place to be when Manchester City visit. Get your tickets at the stadium with SeatPick even at the last minute.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

The fans in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Premier League and stream it on Sky Go. The fans in the US can enjoy the game on NBSCN while streaming it on Peacock Premium.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City online worldwide

Here is how you can watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City online worldwide:

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Key Matchups

Jean Philippe-Mateta vs Josko Gvardiol: Mateta is well on his way to another double-digit scoring season in the Premier League. The French forward pins defenders down with ease and opens the field for his fellow forwards. Gvardiol should be alert to the threat. The Croatian also boasts a goal threat and can hurt Crystal Palace in both boxes.

Adam Wharton vs Phil Foden: Foden is one of the best players in the world when he is in form. The English international endured a rough one and a half years before turning it around. He is amongst the goals and assists again. His chances to score on Sunday will firmly depend on how easily he can get past Wharton. Wharton set a goal up on the weekend and is putting in impressive performances week in, week out. He will enjoy duelling with Foden.

Marc Guehi vs Erling Haaland: The Eagles' skipper could be in his final month with the club. As the winter transfer window approaches, the club can either decide to sell him midseason for a fee or risk losing him for nothing. However, this did not affect his form as he is as professional as ever. He must lead his defence against Haaland, who has relatively slowed down recently. The Norwegian has a normal mortal number of two goals in five games.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Prediction

Crystal Palace are usually strong at their home ground. However, another team from Manchester recently breached it. This will help City to inflict another defeat on the Eagles at home as well. But under Glasner, do not expect the Eagles to fold so easily. They will defend compactly before landing a counter punch through their mercurial forwards.

GOAL'S Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Manchester City

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park will host the game on Sunday, December 14th at 14:00 GMT / 15:00 CET / 09:00 ET.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace's injury list is growing by the minute. Daniel Munoz needs surgery that might rule him out for a couple of months. He joins Isamila Sarr and Cheikh Doucoure on the treatment table, which makes it three first-teamers out for the club. Mateta, who missed the midweek game, is expected to train and slot into the lineup on Sunday. Edward Nketiah's form is helping Glasner to breathe easily, as Sarr will leave for AFCON once he recovers from his injury. Nathaniel Clyne might get the nod on the right side to replace Munoz again.

Predicted Lineups: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Nketiah, Pino; Mateta

Manchester City team news

After an impressive midweek performance, Guardiola might want to rotate his pack to keep them fresh. But the difficulty of the fixture on hand might tie his hands. With John Stones injured, he is light in defence, and the midfield looks wafer-thin as Mateo Kovacic and Rodri are both unavailable. To make matters even worse, Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri will leave the squad for AFCON after the Palace game.

Predicted Lineups: Donnarumma; Nunez, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Reijnders, Gonzalez; Savinho, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The Last Meeting

Crystal Palace were one step away from clinching their first-ever silverware. Standing in their way were Guardiola's side, who have gone trophyless only once during the Spaniard's reign. Palace started cautiously as they sat deep. They went forward on an inviting counter as Munoz sprayed the ball into the box for an onrushing Eberechi Eze, who etched his name into the Palace folklore. His goal in the 16th minute turned out to be the difference between the sides, as there was no goal despite both sides giving their all. Palace held on to celebrate their first silverware and inflict back-to-back FA Cup final losses on the Cityzens.

Standings

