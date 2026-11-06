Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Premier League preview: Wounded Reds brave re-energised Selhurst crucible

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Match details

Premier League - Game Week 10 8 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Selhurst Park

Defensive soul-searching meets Selhurst Park ambush

Getty Images

Sunday afternoon in South London presents a critical tactical test for both dugouts as Andoni Iraola and Pierre Sage look to steady their respective domestic campaigns. For Liverpool, the past week has delivered an abrupt reality check: after being edged 1–0 by Arsenal at Anfield in a tightly contested summit, the Reds stumbled in Istanbul on Wednesday night, relinquishing leads twice in a 3–2 Champions League defeat to Fenerbahçe. That marked the third consecutive European match where Liverpool conceded three goals, placing immediate pressure on Iraola’s high-intensity setup to tighten defensive transitions.

Getty Images

Waiting to test those nerves is Pierre Sage’s Crystal Palace. While the Eagles must navigate a domestic rough patch - compounded by Jean-Philippe Mateta starting a three-match suspension following his 13th-minute red card at Tottenham - Palace injected vital confidence into their camp on Thursday night, grinding out a 1–0 Europa League win over TSG Hoffenheim at Selhurst Park.

Read more: 'This is not sustainable!' - Virgil van Dijk sends strong warning to Liverpool after another defensive nightmare against Fenerbahce

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings