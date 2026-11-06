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Premier League
team-logoCrystal Palace
Selhurst Park
team-logoLiverpool
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Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Premier League preview: Wounded Reds brave re-energised Selhurst crucible

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Premier League
TV Guide & Streaming
Crystal Palace
Liverpool

Reeling from back-to-back defeats against Arsenal and Fenerbahçe that exposed uncharacteristic defensive fractures, Liverpool journey to Selhurst Park on Sunday determined to reignite their domestic title momentum against an Eagles side buoyed by Thursday's European triumph over Hoffenheim.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Match details

crest
Premier League - Game Week 10
Selhurst Park

Defensive soul-searching meets Selhurst Park ambush

Fenerbahce SK v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images

Sunday afternoon in South London presents a critical tactical test for both dugouts as Andoni Iraola and Pierre Sage look to steady their respective domestic campaigns. For Liverpool, the past week has delivered an abrupt reality check: after being edged 1–0 by Arsenal at Anfield in a tightly contested summit, the Reds stumbled in Istanbul on Wednesday night, relinquishing leads twice in a 3–2 Champions League defeat to Fenerbahçe. That marked the third consecutive European match where Liverpool conceded three goals, placing immediate pressure on Iraola’s high-intensity setup to tighten defensive transitions. 

Crystal Palace FC Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images

Waiting to test those nerves is Pierre Sage’s Crystal Palace. While the Eagles must navigate a domestic rough patch - compounded by Jean-Philippe Mateta starting a three-match suspension following his 13th-minute red card at Tottenham - Palace injected vital confidence into their camp on Thursday night, grinding out a 1–0 Europa League win over TSG Hoffenheim at Selhurst Park.

Read more: 'This is not sustainable!' - Virgil van Dijk sends strong warning to Liverpool after another defensive nightmare against Fenerbahce

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
Formation
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
4-2-3-1
D. HendersonD. HendersonC. RichardsC. RichardsA. DisasiA. DisasiJ. CanvotJ. CanvotT. MitchellT. MitchellD. KamadaD. KamadaA. WhartonA. WhartonY. PinoY. PinoO. MinguezaO. MinguezaD. McNeilD. McNeilE. GuessandE. GuessandA. BeckerA. BeckerV. van DijkV. van DijkJ. JacquetJ. JacquetR. AraujoR. AraujoM. KerkezM. KerkezA. Mac AllisterA. Mac AllisterC. GakpoC. GakpoB. BarcolaB. BarcolaT. NyoniT. NyoniF. WirtzF. WirtzA. IsakA. Isak
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
3-4-2-1
Crystal Palace

Starting XI

Liverpool

Manager

  • P. Sage
  • A. Iraola

Form

CRY

CRY - Form

BJK
D2-2
NEW
L0-2
FUL
W0-1
TOT
L2-0
TSG
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
LIV

LIV - Form

VIL
W4-3
BHA
W2-0
CHE
W1-1
ARS
L0-1
FB
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Crystal PalaceDrawLiverpool
3
1
1
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
3
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
1
FT
Carabao Cup
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
0
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
3
FT
Premier League
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
2
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
FT
Community Shield
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
2
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
1
FT
9Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
9801145+924
W
W
W
W
L
2
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
97022010+1021
L
L
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
9612247+1719
W
L
W
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
95131915+416
W
L
W
W
L
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
9432119+215
L
W
W
L
W
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
9351169+714
W
D
L
D
W
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
934299013
W
L
L
D
W
8
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
93331413+112
W
W
W
L
L
9
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
93331010012
W
W
W
D
L
10
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
93331013-312
D
W
W
D
W
11
Hull CityHull CityHUL
92521110+111
D
D
L
D
L
12
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
925298+111
L
D
D
L
D
13
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
93241215-311
L
W
L
L
W
14
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
93241418-411
D
D
L
W
L
15
FulhamFulhamFUL
9234911-29
D
W
W
L
D
16
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
9306916-79
W
L
L
W
W
17
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
91441015-57
L
L
D
D
D
18
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
9216921-127
L
L
L
W
D
19
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
9135612-66
L
D
L
L
L
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
9126717-105
L
D
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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