Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Premier League preview: Wounded Reds brave re-energised Selhurst crucible

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Match details
Defensive soul-searching meets Selhurst Park ambush
Sunday afternoon in South London presents a critical tactical test for both dugouts as Andoni Iraola and Pierre Sage look to steady their respective domestic campaigns. For Liverpool, the past week has delivered an abrupt reality check: after being edged 1–0 by Arsenal at Anfield in a tightly contested summit, the Reds stumbled in Istanbul on Wednesday night, relinquishing leads twice in a 3–2 Champions League defeat to Fenerbahçe. That marked the third consecutive European match where Liverpool conceded three goals, placing immediate pressure on Iraola’s high-intensity setup to tighten defensive transitions.
Waiting to test those nerves is Pierre Sage’s Crystal Palace. While the Eagles must navigate a domestic rough patch - compounded by Jean-Philippe Mateta starting a three-match suspension following his 13th-minute red card at Tottenham - Palace injected vital confidence into their camp on Thursday night, grinding out a 1–0 Europa League win over TSG Hoffenheim at Selhurst Park.
Read more: 'This is not sustainable!' - Virgil van Dijk sends strong warning to Liverpool after another defensive nightmare against Fenerbahce
Team news & squads
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Probable lineups
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|9
|8
|0
|1
|14
|5
|+9
|24
W
W
W
W
L
|2
|9
|7
|0
|2
|20
|10
|+10
|21
L
L
W
W
W
|3
|9
|6
|1
|2
|24
|7
|+17
|19
W
L
W
W
W
|4
|9
|5
|1
|3
|19
|15
|+4
|16
W
L
W
W
L
|5
|9
|4
|3
|2
|11
|9
|+2
|15
L
W
W
L
W
|6
|9
|3
|5
|1
|16
|9
|+7
|14
W
D
L
D
W
|7
|9
|3
|4
|2
|9
|9
|0
|13
W
L
L
D
W
|8
|9
|3
|3
|3
|14
|13
|+1
|12
W
W
W
L
L
|9
|9
|3
|3
|3
|10
|10
|0
|12
W
W
W
D
L
|10
|9
|3
|3
|3
|10
|13
|-3
|12
D
W
W
D
W
|11
|9
|2
|5
|2
|11
|10
|+1
|11
D
D
L
D
L
|12
|9
|2
|5
|2
|9
|8
|+1
|11
L
D
D
L
D
|13
|9
|3
|2
|4
|12
|15
|-3
|11
L
W
L
L
W
|14
|9
|3
|2
|4
|14
|18
|-4
|11
D
D
L
W
L
|15
|9
|2
|3
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|9
D
W
W
L
D
|16
|9
|3
|0
|6
|9
|16
|-7
|9
W
L
L
W
W
|17
|9
|1
|4
|4
|10
|15
|-5
|7
L
L
D
D
D
|18
|9
|2
|1
|6
|9
|21
|-12
|7
L
L
L
W
D
|19
|9
|1
|3
|5
|6
|12
|-6
|6
L
D
L
L
L
|20
|9
|1
|2
|6
|7
|17
|-10
|5
L
D
L
L
L