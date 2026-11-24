Club Brugge vs Liverpool: Match details
High-flying Club Brugge host rampant Liverpool
Liverpool travel to Belgium to face Club Brugge in the Champions League at the Jan Breydel Stadion in Bruges.
The visitors arrive in good spirits after a commanding 4-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield. Rio Ngumoha, a scorer in that game, is in the projected XI again.
That result steadied Andoni Iraola's side after a rocky spell. Defeats to Fenerbahce in this competition and to Arsenal in the Premier League had come in the space of a few days.
Club Brugge host in strong domestic form under Ivan Leko. They hammered KV Mechelen 5-1 on Saturday, extending a run in which they have not lost in their last five games.
That sequence includes a Champions League win over PSV Eindhoven, which shows Brugge can deliver on the European stage as well as at home.
The two sides sit next to each other in the league phase table, so this one carries real weight for both.
Team news & squads
Club Brugge vs Liverpool Probable lineups
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|20
|5
|+15
|12
W
W
W
W
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|13
|7
|+6
|12
W
W
W
W
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|3
|+5
|10
W
D
W
W
|4
|4
|3
|0
|1
|19
|6
|+13
|9
W
W
L
W
|5
|4
|3
|0
|1
|14
|6
|+8
|9
W
L
W
W
|6
|4
|3
|0
|1
|12
|6
|+6
|9
L
W
W
W
|7
|4
|3
|0
|1
|12
|7
|+5
|9
W
W
L
W
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|14
|10
|+4
|9
L
W
W
W
|9
|4
|3
|0
|1
|11
|7
|+4
|9
W
W
W
L
|10
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|4
|+4
|9
W
L
W
W
|11
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|6
|+2
|9
L
W
W
W
|12
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|5
|+2
|9
W
W
L
W
|13
|4
|2
|2
|0
|12
|5
|+7
|8
W
D
D
W
|14
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|7
L
D
W
W
|15
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|6
|+2
|6
W
W
L
L
|16
|4
|2
|0
|2
|10
|9
|+1
|6
W
W
L
L
|17
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|8
|0
|6
W
L
L
W
|18
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|6
W
W
L
L
|19
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|11
|-5
|5
W
D
L
D
|20
|4
|1
|1
|2
|10
|8
|+2
|4
L
W
L
D
|21
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|4
L
L
W
D
|22
|4
|1
|1
|2
|9
|10
|-1
|4
W
L
D
L
|23
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|4
L
D
W
L
|24
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|4
L
W
L
D
|25
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|9
|-5
|4
D
L
W
L
|26
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|7
|-1
|3
W
L
L
L
|27
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|11
|-5
|3
L
W
L
L
|28
|4
|1
|0
|3
|8
|14
|-6
|3
L
L
W
L
|29
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|11
|-6
|3
L
L
L
W
|29
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|11
|-6
|3
L
L
W
L
|31
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|3
L
L
W
L
|32
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|11
|-7
|3
L
L
W
L
|33
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|16
|-12
|3
L
L
L
W
|34
|4
|0
|1
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|1
L
D
L
L
|35
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|1
D
L
L
L
|36
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|17
|-16
|0
L
L
L
L