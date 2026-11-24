Club Brugge vs Liverpool: Match details

Champions League - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Jan Breydel Stadion

High-flying Club Brugge host rampant Liverpool

Liverpool travel to Belgium to face Club Brugge in the Champions League at the Jan Breydel Stadion in Bruges.

Getty Images

The visitors arrive in good spirits after a commanding 4-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield. Rio Ngumoha, a scorer in that game, is in the projected XI again.

That result steadied Andoni Iraola's side after a rocky spell. Defeats to Fenerbahce in this competition and to Arsenal in the Premier League had come in the space of a few days.

Getty Images

Club Brugge host in strong domestic form under Ivan Leko. They hammered KV Mechelen 5-1 on Saturday, extending a run in which they have not lost in their last five games.

That sequence includes a Champions League win over PSV Eindhoven, which shows Brugge can deliver on the European stage as well as at home.

The two sides sit next to each other in the league phase table, so this one carries real weight for both.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings