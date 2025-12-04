Cleveland Browns vs Tennessee Titans NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns square off on Sunday, Dec. 7, at Huntington Bank Field in a Week 14 matchup that features two teams searching for answers in very different ways.

Tennessee is coming off a humbling 25-3 home defeat to the Jaguars, a result that more or less sums up their entire campaign to this point. The Titans look disjointed, short on identity, and clearly still waiting for Cam Ward to take the next step in his development.

Cleveland, on the other hand, boast a top-tier defense but continue to struggle mightily on the offensive side of the ball. Shedeur Sanders might eventually be the spark they desperately need, but it’s far too early to pin hopes on him. In last week's 26-8 loss to the 49ers, he got a harsh introduction to what life is like against a relentless, elite defensive unit.

Cleveland Browns vs Tennessee Titans kick-off time

The Browns and Titans will meet in Week 14 of the NFL season at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, December 7, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT.

Team news & squads

Cleveland Browns team news

Cleveland squared off against the San Francisco 49ers last week, and although the Browns flashed some life early, the momentum didn’t carry past halftime. Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders hooked up with fellow first-year standout tight end Harold Fannin Jr. on a 34-yard strike in the second quarter, giving Cleveland its lone trip to the end zone. From that point on, however, San Francisco slammed the door, blanking the Browns over the final two quarters and cruising to a 26–8 victory.

Sanders, a fifth-round selection out of Colorado, has now been under center for the Browns in back-to-back games after Joe Flacco opened the season with four starts and rookie Dillon Gabriel handled the next six. Despite the loss, Sanders showed encouraging poise against a fierce 49ers defense, throwing for 149 yards and a touchdown while protecting the football with zero interceptions.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson has officially returned to the practice field following his Achilles recovery, but the Browns have yet to activate him for game action. Along the defensive front, both Adin Huntington and Alex Wright are trying to push through quad injuries and remain questionable. Tight end Brenden Bates is also on the fence with an ankle issue.

The news gets tougher up front, defensive tackle Maliek Collins has been moved to injured reserve and is confirmed out for Sunday. On the offensive line, right tackle Jack Conklin remains in concussion protocol and is questionable, while right guard Wyatt Teller is trending the wrong way and is listed as doubtful with a calf injury. Rookie running back Dylan Sampson is another name to monitor as he is questionable with a calf concern.

Browns Injury Report: Dylan Sampson – questionable , Wyatt Teller – doubtful , Maliek Collins – out , Alex Wright – out , Adin Huntington – out , Brenden Bates – out , Jack Conklin – questionable.

Tennessee Titans team news

Cameron Ward has been one of the few bright spots for Tennessee this season, throwing for 2,351 yards and seven touchdowns. Even so, the Titans’ attack just hasn't clicked. Their passing game sits near the bottom of the league at 26th, and the rushing unit hasn't fared much better after finishing 19th a year ago.

The injury bug hasn't helped, either. Losing key playmakers like Calvin Ridley and Will Levis for the season has gutted their depth chart and forced the Titans to lean on a patchwork lineup week after week.

Starting center Lloyd Cushenberry III is nursing a foot issue and is tagged as questionable heading into the weekend. He's joined on the doubtful list by three key defensive pieces, safeties Amani Hooker (ribs) and Kendell Brooks (concussion), plus defensive tackle Shy Tuttle, who's also dealing with a concussion. Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis rounds out the Titans' concerns as he battles an Achilles injury and is likewise questionable to suit up.

Titans Injury Report: Shy Tuttle – out , Lloyd Cushenberry III – out , Kendell Brooks – out , Jalyn Armour-Davis – out , Amani Hooker – questionable , Xavier Restrepo – questionable.

Watch and live stream Browns vs Titans in the USA

The Browns take on the Titans in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on FOX. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Browns vs Titans worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Browns vs Titans tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Browns vs Titans Fantasy Football

Shedeur Sanders flashed a highlight moment late in the first half with a sharp touchdown strike to Harold Fannin, but outside of that lone spark, the rookie quarterback spent most of the afternoon bottled up and unable to find a rhythm, leaving real questions about whether he’ll remain Cleveland’s starter moving forward.

In fantasy terms, Quinshon Judkins profiles as a dependable RB2 this week, with enough projected workload in a favorable matchup to deliver another steady return. Meanwhile, Cam Ward followed his breakout performance with a dud, as Jacksonville brought relentless pressure and smothered the Tennessee offense, holding the rookie without a single play longer than 16 yards, making him a non-starter in nearly all fantasy formats ahead of another rough matchup in Cleveland.

Tony Pollard turned in a respectable day on the ground, but a lone three-yard reception that ended in a fumble summed up his frustrating season, and although he posted his best rushing total since Week 5, the lifeless Titans offense continues to cap his ceiling, making him a sit candidate against the Browns next week.

Browns vs Titans Game Predictions

Shedeur Sanders looks poised to improve to 2-1 as an NFL starter in Week 14. The rookie QB may not light up the stat sheet against the Titans, but he likely won't have to. With Myles Garrett primed to wreak havoc in the backfield and Cleveland's defense fully capable of smothering Cam Ward, this matchup has all the makings of a grind-it-out, low-scoring affair.

And if things unfold the way they appear on paper? Don't be surprised when the hot-take cycle fires up on First Take, suggesting Sanders should've gone No. 1 overall. It'll be over the top, of course, but you can already hear the debate brewing.

Browns vs Titans Betting Odds

Spread

Titans +4.5 (-120)

Browns -4.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Titans: +164

Browns: -198

Total

33.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

CLE - Form All Cleveland Browns 8 - 26 San Francisco 49ers L

Las Vegas Raiders 10 - 24 Cleveland Browns W

Cleveland Browns 16 - 23 Baltimore Ravens L

New York Jets 27 - 20 Cleveland Browns L

New England Patriots 32 - 13 Cleveland Browns L TEN - Form All Tennessee Titans 3 - 25 Jacksonville Jaguars L

Tennessee Titans 24 - 30 Seattle Seahawks L

Tennessee Titans 13 - 16 Houston Texans L

Tennessee Titans 20 - 27 Los Angeles Chargers L

Indianapolis Colts 38 - 14 Tennessee Titans L

Head-to-Head Record

CLE Last 5 matches TEN 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Cleveland Browns 27 - 3 Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans 35 - 41 Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns 13 - 43 Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns 9 - 12 Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans 28 - 26 Cleveland Browns

