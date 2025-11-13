Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns square off on Sunday, Nov. 16, at Huntington Bank Field as part of the NFL's Week 11 slate.

After stumbling out of the gates to begin the 2025 campaign, the Ravens have flipped the script in recent weeks.

Since returning from their Week 7 bye, they've strung together three consecutive wins and are now eyeing a fourth when they visit a struggling Browns side that sits at 2-7.

It's an AFC North showdown that could further cement Baltimore's midseason resurgence.

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens kick-off time

NFL Huntington Bank Field

The Browns and the Ravens will meet in Week 11 of the NFL season at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, November 16, starting at 4:25 pm ET / 1:25 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Cleveland Browns team news

The Browns coming off a frustrating 27-20 defeat to the New York Jets. While the scoreboard didn’t go their way, they actually moved the chains more often, 23 first downs to the Jets' 12, and flexed their strength on the ground with 158 rushing yards.

Earlier in the campaign, the Browns faltered in a 32-13 loss to the New England Patriots, where their offense never quite clicked. Dillon Gabriel threw for 145 yards with two touchdowns and two picks in an up-and-down outing.

Still, the Browns have shown flashes of promise, most notably in their commanding 31-6 win over the Miami Dolphins. Quinshon Judkins stole the spotlight in that one, rumbling for 84 yards and punching in three touchdowns, while the defense wreaked havoc with six forced fumbles and three interceptions.

Browns Injury Report: Cornelius Lucas (OT) – Questionable, Isaiah Bond (WR) – Questionable, Alex Wright (DE) – Questionable, Deshaun Watson (QB) –PUP, DeAndre Carter (WR) – IR

Baltimore Ravens team news

The Baltimore Ravens have been firing on all cylinders lately, stringing together impressive wins over both the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins. Their offense is humming once again, with Lamar Jackson steering the ship and Derrick Henry bulldozing through defenses.

Jackson has been in fine form this season, amassing 1,249 passing yards and tossing 15 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Henry continues to dominate on the ground, racking up 704 rushing yards and finding the end zone six times.

Defensively, Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins have anchored the unit. Humphrey's knack for timely interceptions and Wiggins’ reliability in open-field tackling have kept opponents on edge. Even with a few players banged up, Baltimore's defense remains the backbone of its recent surge.

Ravens Injury Report: Jay Higgins IV (LB) – Out, Marlon Humphrey (CB) – Questionable, Rashod Bateman (WR) – Questionable, Broderick Washington Jr. – IR, Tavius Robinson (LB) – IR

Watch and live stream Browns vs Ravens in the USA

The Browns vs Ravens game in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Browns vs Ravens worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Browns vs Ravens tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Browns vs Ravens Fantasy Football

The Ravens’ defense has found its groove in recent weeks, and a matchup against rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel and the Browns has fantasy managers licking their chops. Opposing defenses have feasted on Cleveland this season, averaging the second-most fantasy points against them, thanks to an offense that’s already surrendered 26 sacks and 83 total pressures. That’s practically an open invitation for Baltimore’s front seven to wreak havoc.

Even with three missed games on his ledger, Lamar Jackson is once again performing at an MVP-caliber level. He’s completing a sparkling 70.1% of his passes for 1,249 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just one interception, while also racking up 216 rushing yards. Make no mistake — Jackson looks poised to guide Baltimore to yet another AFC North crown.

Fantasy managers banking on Derrick Henry this week might want to temper expectations. Cleveland’s defense has been a brick wall against the run, allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing backs and the third-fewest rushing touchdowns. Henry, who’s projected for 13.1 fantasy points, remains a necessary start in most leagues, but he profiles more as a low-end RB2 in this one. If you’ve got another viable option, it might be the perfect time to park King Henry on the bench and avoid the storm.

On the flip side, Zay Flowers continues to blossom in the Ravens’ passing attack. The rookie led Baltimore in targets, catches, and receiving yards last Sunday, and he’s drawn 11 targets in the two games since Jackson’s return. The chemistry is budding, and both will be eager to build on that momentum in Week 11 against a tough Browns secondary.

As for Cleveland, Dillon Gabriel flashed some promise — tossing a nine-yard touchdown to David Njoku and a 22-yarder to Jerry Jeudy — but the rest of the passing game was sputtering at best. Outside of those highlights, the Browns’ aerial attack struggled to sustain drives. Head coach Kevin Stefanski isn’t hitting the panic button just yet, confirming that Gabriel will remain under center when they face Baltimore.

Rookie back Quinshon Judkins continues to cement himself as the heartbeat of the Browns’ offense. Against the Jets, he churned out 75 yards on 22 carries, caught two passes for 10 yards, and forced eight missed tackles — the most in a single game of his young career. He accounted for over 80% of Cleveland’s RB touches, reaffirming his role as the team’s workhorse. For fantasy managers looking ahead, Judkins is a buy-low gem — especially with Cleveland owning one of the top-three most favorable remaining schedules for running backs.

Browns vs Ravens Game Predictions

There isn't much mystery surrounding this matchup; the story practically writes itself. What was once one of the league's most porous defenses has suddenly found its backbone, surrendering just 14.5 points per game over the past four outings. Sure, some of that turnaround could be chalked up to softer opposition, but there's nothing about a Dillon Gabriel-led offense that should keep Baltimore up at night.

Since coming off their Week 7 bye, the Ravens have looked like a completely rejuvenated side. Statistically, they've climbed into the top ten across the board, 10th in EPA, ninth in success rate, sixth in opponent EPA, and ninth in opponent success rate. They're not quite back to the dominant, juggernaut level that many expected to start the year, but the trajectory is unmistakably upward.

Meanwhile, the Browns continue to field what is arguably the NFL's weakest offense. They're dead last in yards per play (4.1), 30th in EPA per play, and bottom of the league in success rate. Their defense, while respectable, simply can't shoulder the entire load. Against a surging Ravens outfit that's hitting its stride, Cleveland's offensive struggles are likely to be laid bare once again.

Browns vs Ravens Betting Odds

Spread

Buccaneers +5.5 (-112)

Bills -5.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Buccaneers: +200

Bills: -245

Total

49.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Form

CLE - Form All New York Jets 27 - 20 Cleveland Browns L

New England Patriots 32 - 13 Cleveland Browns L

Cleveland Browns 31 - 6 Miami Dolphins W

Pittsburgh Steelers 23 - 9 Cleveland Browns L

Cleveland Browns 17 - 21 Minnesota Vikings L BAL - Form All Minnesota Vikings 19 - 27 Baltimore Ravens W

Miami Dolphins 6 - 28 Baltimore Ravens W

Baltimore Ravens 30 - 16 Chicago Bears W

Baltimore Ravens 3 - 17 Los Angeles Rams L

Baltimore Ravens 10 - 44 Houston Texans L

Head-to-Head Record

CLE Last 5 matches BAL 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Baltimore Ravens 41 - 17 Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens 35 - 10 Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns 29 - 24 Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens 31 - 33 Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns 3 - 28 Baltimore Ravens

