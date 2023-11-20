Christmas movies on Paramount+: List of festive holiday season films to watch now

You've got the Christmas tree up and the egg nog is ready - now what are you going to watch?

If you want to get into the festive spirit this holiday season, chances are you are going to be watching a few Christmas movies.

Whether you are settling in front of the fire with the family on Christmas Eve or just unwinding after a day of Christmas shopping, there's nothing like a Christmas film to get you into the mood.

Here, we bring you the list of Christmas movies available to watch now on Paramount+.

What Christmas movies are on Paramount+?

There is no shortage of Christmas capers to watch on Paramount+, with plenty of options for the whole family.

The kids should love A Loud House Christmas and Tiny Christmas, while animal lovers will get a kick out of The Nine Kittens of Christmas.

For a more mature audience, Surviving Christmas, starring Ben Affleck and James Gandolfini has plenty of laughs and the 1980s comedy classic Trading Places, starring Eddie Murphy and Dan Ackroyd is available to watch too.

Another eighties classic comedy, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, is on our list, though some may dispute its status as a Christmas film. It may be set at Thanksgiving, but it just about makes the cut!

The Christmas Rom-Com is a popular genre and there are loads available to stream, including Last Holiday, featuring Queen Latifah and LL Cool J, and Loving Christmas.

Or, if you're not quite keen on watching a movie, you could always put Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas to All and relax to the sounds of classic Christmas songs.

Check out the Christmas movies on Paramount+ below.

Movie Year Director Starring A Christmas Masquerade 2022 Michelle Oullet Erin Agostino, David Lafontaine A Christmas in Switzerland 2022 John L'Ecuyer Jodie Sweetin, Tim Rozon A Glenbrooke Christmas 2020 David I. Strasser Autumn Reeser, Antonio Cupo A Snowy Christmas 2021 Robin Dunne Elysia Rotaru, Damon Runyan Christmas Plus One 2022 Meeshelle Neal Emily Alatalo, Corey Sevier Christmas in Washington 2021 Adrian Langley Natalie Lisinska, Damon Runyan Destination Christmas 2022 Wendy Ord Natasha Wilson, Edward Ruttle A Fairly Odd Christmas 2012 Savage Steve Holland Drake Bell, Daniella Monet My Favorite Christmas Melody 2021 Michael Kennedy Mya Harrison, Rainbow Sun Francks Ghosts of Christmas Past 2021 Virginia Abramovich Annie Clark, Dan Jeannotte Last Holiday 2006 Wayne Wang Queen Latifah, LL Cool J A Loud House Christmas 2021 Jonathan Judge Wolfgang Schaeffer, Jahzir Bruno Loving Christmas 2021 Michelle Ouellet Brittany Bristow, Olivier Renaud Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All 2022 Joseph Kahn Mariah Carey Mistletoe Match 2022 Graeme Campbell Elena Juatco, Ryan Bruce My Favorite Christmas Tree 2022 Jason Bourque Emma Johnson, Giles Panton The Nine Kittens of Christmas 2021 David Winning Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad Surviving Christmas 2004 Mike Mitchell Ben Affleck, Christina Applegate, James Gandolfini The Christmas Retreat 2022 Jason Bourque Rhiannon Fish, Clayton James The Picture of Christmas 2021 David I. Strasser Giles Panton, Chelsea Hobbs Tiny Christmas 2017 Jonathan A. Rosenbaum Riele Downs, Lizzy Greene Trading Places 1983 John Landis Eddie Murphy, Dan Ackroyd Planes, Trains and Automobiles 1987 John Hughes Steve Martin, John Candy Planes, Trains and Christmas Trees 2022 Marta Borowski Kathryn Davies, Olivier Renaud Saying Yes to Christmas 2021 Graeme Campbell Erika Prevost, Romaine Waite Six Degrees of Santa 2022 Michael Kennedy Kathryn Davis, Steve Lund Snowed in for Christmas 2021 Jason Bourque Kayla Wallace, Jeremy Guilbaut

How to get Paramount+ & price plans

Paramount+/GOAL composite

You can sign up to Paramount+ through the official website and the good news is that there is a one-week free trial for subscribers to get a sense of what the service offers.

The pricing is in line with many other streaming services at $5.99 a month ($59.99 for the year), but give the trial a go to see what you think.

There is a premium service available too, known as Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, which costs $11.99 a month ($119.99 a year). Check out our Paramount+ review and hit the button below to get started.

What other TV shows & movies are on Paramount+?

Paramount +

There are over 45,000 TV shows and movies available to watch on Paramount Plus, so you are really spoiled for choice.

Among the most popular shows are Frasier (which is back in 2023!), Yellowstone, Tulsa King and hours of Star Trek series.

In terms of movies, it has critically acclaimed films such as The Godfather trilogy, There Will Be Blood and The Wolf of Wall Street, while you can keep the children happy with cartoons such as Spongebob Squarepants, Rugrats and more.

As well as hours and hours of brilliant programmes, you can also watch live sport on Paramount+, including the UEFA Champions League, NFL and golf.

Check out our guide to what's on Paramount Plus.

