Chicago Bears vs New York Giants NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Chicago Bears return to Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon for a matchup with the New York Giants. Chicago sits third in the NFC North at 5-3, while New York is fourth in the NFC East with a 2-7 mark.

The Bears had their four-game surge snapped with a 30-16 setback in Baltimore, yet they bounced right back and outpaced Cincinnati in a 47-42 shootout the following weekend. The Giants, on the other hand, have continued to slide. Their latest stumble came at home against San Francisco, marking their third consecutive defeat.

Chicago Bears vs New York Giants kick-off time

NFL Soldier Field

The Bears and Giants will meet in Week 10 of the NFL season at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, on Sunday, November 9, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Chicago Bears team news

The Chicago Bears come into Week 10 with momentum. They have won five of their last six games. Their latest victory was a wild 47-42 shootout in Cincinnati. Caleb Williams continues to progress, but the offense runs through the ground game.

Chicago has leaned heavily on its rushing attack since the Week 5 bye and is averaging 186 rushing yards per game in that stretch. The breakout performance came last week when Kyle Monangai put up 176 yards and carried the offense in key situations. The Bears will continue to lean on the run against a Giants defense that has struggled to stop anyone.

Bears Injury Report: RB D’Andre Swift (groin), WR Luther Burden III (concussion), RB Roschon Johnson (back), DE Dominique Robinson (ankle), TE Cole Kmet (concussion), questionable, CB Josh Blackwell (concussion) are all questionable

New York Giants team news

The New York Giants enter this matchup on a three-game slide and sit in the bottom tier of the league in both offensive and defensive DVOA. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has shown promise at times, but the roster has been hit hard by injuries.

Losing Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo for the season has stripped away key playmakers. The defense has not been able to compensate. The Giants have allowed 30 points or more in four straight games, struggling to get off the field and giving opponents too many scoring chances.

Giants Injury Report: CB Cor’Dale Flott (concussion), DE Chauncey Golston (neck), S Jevon Holland (knee), OT Jermaine Eluemunor (pectoral), S Anthony Johnson Jr. (eligible to return from PUP), WR Beaux Collins (neck), TE Daniel Bellinger (undisclosed), C John Michael Schmitz Jr. (shin), CB Paulson Adebo (undisclosed), LB Darius Muasau (ankle) are all questionable

Watch and live stream Bears vs Giants in the USA

The Bears vs Giants game in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on FOX. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Bears vs Giants worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Bears vs Giants tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Bears vs Giants Fantasy Football

Jaxson Dart has quietly become one of the most productive fantasy quarterbacks since taking over in Week 4. He sits as the QB3 in overall scoring during that stretch and is averaging 22.3 points per game. He has finished inside the top six at his position in three of his last four outings. This is another matchup where Dart should be able to stay in rhythm and play within structure.

Wan'Dale Robinson has taken on the lead-receiver role since Malik Nabers went down with a season-ending knee injury. Robinson owns a team-best 26.8% target share over the past five games and has averaged 13.3 fantasy points per week in that span. What stands out most here is his work from the slot. Robinson has produced 77% of his fantasy scoring while aligned inside, making him a key piece again against this particular defense.

Caleb Williams is coming off his second week as the overall QB1 in fantasy this season after his best performance of the year against Cincinnati. His effectiveness has been tied to matchup quality so far. However, that development concern can be put on pause because the Giants defense offers another favorable setup. New York is one of only five teams to allow at least five games of 20 or more fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. They have also struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks, allowing three different passers to pick up at least six fantasy points on the ground alone.

And then there is Rome Odunze. The Bears scored 47 points and nearly put up 600 yards of offense, yet Odunze did not register a catch. He still played his normal role and usage. It was simply an outlier game. The Giants are allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. This is a prime bounce-back spot. Forget last week. Treat Odunze as a WR1 heading into this matchup.

Bears vs Giants Game Predictions

This matchup had the potential to be one of the more exciting games on the slate, but the season-ending losses of Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers have taken a lot of firepower away from the New York Giants offense. Without those two playmakers, Jaxson Dart is left without the support needed to take advantage of a Chicago Bears defense that has given up 20 passing touchdowns and 5.1 yards per carry to opposing offenses. The advantage shifts heavily toward Chicago, as the Giants are allowing 150 rushing yards per game and 5.5 yards per attempt, along with 231.1 passing yards and 1.7 passing scores per contest.

The Giants have been one of the league's worst road teams this season. They are 0-5 away from home with a combined scoring margin of 109-158. They hung around in Dallas and Denver, but have since taken double-digit losses in Washington, New Orleans, and most recently in Philadelphia where the deficit grew to 18 points.

The Bears have looked much more comfortable in their own building. After dropping their home opener 27-24 to Minnesota, they responded with convincing wins over Dallas (31-14) and New Orleans (26-14). Expect Chicago to stick to its identity, lean on the run game, and control the tempo. All signs point to the Bears grinding out another home victory.

Bears vs Giants Betting Odds

Spread

Giants +3.5 (-110)

Bears -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Giants: +154

Bears: -185

Total

48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

CHI - Form All Cincinnati Bengals 42 - 47 Chicago Bears W

Baltimore Ravens 30 - 16 Chicago Bears L

Chicago Bears 26 - 14 New Orleans Saints W

Washington Commanders 24 - 25 Chicago Bears W

Las Vegas Raiders 24 - 25 Chicago Bears W NYG - Form All New York Giants 24 - 34 San Francisco 49ers L

Philadelphia Eagles 38 - 20 New York Giants L

Denver Broncos 33 - 32 New York Giants L

New York Giants 34 - 17 Philadelphia Eagles W

New Orleans Saints 26 - 14 New York Giants L

Head-to-Head Record

CHI Last 5 matches NYG 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins New York Giants 20 - 12 Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears 29 - 3 New York Giants

Chicago Bears 17 - 13 New York Giants

Chicago Bears 19 - 14 New York Giants

New York Giants 32 - 13 Chicago Bears

