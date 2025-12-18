Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers NFL Preview: Caleb Williams and Jordan Love Battle for the NFC North title

The rivalry heats up again as the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears meet for the second time in a three-week span, with major implications in the NFC North race.

Green Bay comes into this one sitting at 9-4-1 after a frustrating 34-26 setback against Denver last time out. Before that stumble, the Packers were rolling, knocking off Chicago 28-21 and edging Detroit 31-24. Overall, they’ve taken four of their last five and remain firmly in the division hunt, currently holding down second place in the NFC North.

Chicago, meanwhile, has been on a tear. The Bears improved to 10-4 with a dominant 31-3 dismantling of Cleveland in their most recent outing. While they did drop a tight 28-21 decision to Green Bay earlier, they also picked up an impressive 24-15 win over Philadelphia in that stretch. With victories in six of their last seven games, the Bears sit atop the NFC North and have momentum firmly on their side heading into this latest chapter of the rivalry.

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers kick-off time

The Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers play on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, in the NFL Week 16 schedule, with kick-off slated for 8:20 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Chicago Bears team news

Caleb Williams has been the engine for Chicago’s surge, piling up 3,150 passing yards with 21 touchdowns against just six interceptions. On the ground, D’Andre Swift has been just as important, chewing up 935 rushing yards and scoring seven times on 191 carries. The Bears sit atop the NFC North, but the stakes couldn’t be higher—dropping this one to Green Bay wouldn’t just dent their division title push, it could seriously complicate their playoff picture altogether. With road trips to San Francisco and a season finale against Detroit still looming, this matchup feels closer to must-win territory for Chicago than it does for the Packers.

Chicago comes in riding high after steamrolling Cleveland 31-3 last weekend. Williams was sharp, throwing for 242 yards and two scores, while the Bears’ defense smothered the Browns, surrendering just 192 total yards in a one-sided affair. There are a few health concerns to monitor, though, with Rome Odunze (foot), Luther Burden III (ankle), Tyson Bagent (illness), and Travis Homer (ankle) all listed as questionable, while linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is on track to return from injured reserve.

Bears Injury Report: Amen Ogbongbemiga – questionable , Luther Burden III – questionable , Rome Odunze – questionable.

Green Bay Packers team news

Green Bay, meanwhile, faces a much steeper challenge on the injury front. The Packers will be without All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear in last week’s 34-26 loss to Denver. Filling that void won’t be easy, especially against a Bears rushing attack that ranks second in the league. Jordan Love has quietly put together a strong season of his own, throwing for 3,304 yards with 23 touchdowns and six picks, while Josh Jacobs has been a touchdown machine, racking up 13 scores on 890 rushing yards.

The Packers’ injury report is lengthy: Zach Tom (knee), Christian Watson (chest), Savion Williams (foot), Josh Whyle (concussion), and Evan Williams (knee) are all questionable, while John Williams and Collin Oliver have already been ruled out. With key contributors sidelined or banged up, Green Bay will need answers fast if it hopes to slow down a confident Bears team that knows exactly what’s on the line.

Packers Injury Report: Christian Watson – questionable , Micah Parsons – questionable , Evan Williams – questionable , Zach Tom – questionable , Josh Whyle – questionable.

Watch and live stream Bears vs Packers in the USA

The Bears vs Packers game in Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live exclusively on FOX. Fans in the local markets will still be able to catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Bears vs Packers worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Bears vs Packers tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Bears vs Packers Fantasy Football

Jordan Love flashed his big-play ability by completing four throws of 20 yards or more and hooking up with Josh Jacobs for a 14-yard touchdown, but a costly interception set up points for Denver. Cleaning up those mistakes will be a priority as Green Bay gears up for a Week 16 showdown with Chicago.

Jacobs remains a rock-solid fantasy play heading into Week 16, even if his snap share has frustrated some managers. Battling through a lingering knee issue that limited his practice time, he still delivered in a big way with a pair of scores and a jaw-dropping 40-yard run, reinforcing just how central he is to the Packers’ offense.

As for Jayden Reed, his recent absence isn’t tied to any injury. He was dealing with a personal matter and is expected to rejoin practice later in the week.

On the Chicago side, D’Andre Swift rolls into Week 16 with plenty of momentum after a strong outing that featured two touchdowns and nearly 100 total yards. His performance underscored his role as the Bears’ go-to back, making him a popular fantasy recommendation.

Caleb Williams, meanwhile, is being viewed as a usable but not elite fantasy option. He slots in as a low-end QB1 or appealing streamer after an impressive Week 15 showing against a stout Browns defense. His arm talent continues to turn heads, though questions remain about the health of his receivers and the natural ups and downs that come with a rookie quarterback.

Bears vs Packers Game Predictions

What Chicago uncovered after halftime in Week 14 at Lambeau shouldn’t be ignored. The Bears torched Green Bay for 244 yards and 18 points in the second half, marching into the red zone on all four possessions and finally cracking the code against that defense. Now jump ahead to Week 16, and the Packers are walking into this matchup severely shorthanded.

Green Bay is missing a massive chunk of its backbone, including its top defensive playmakers and several key offensive pieces. That’s not just a nick or two—that’s the heart of the roster being ripped out. Losing elite defenders and critical offensive contributors all at once is a tough pill for any team to swallow, especially against a division rival that’s gaining confidence by the week.

Chicago, meanwhile, looks like a team that figured something out and hasn’t looked back. With the momentum they built in that second half and the Packers’ injury list growing by the day, this feels like a turning point game.

Prediction: Chicago takes command early, wears down a depleted Green Bay squad, and pulls away in the second half. The Bears win convincingly, seize control of the NFC North, and punch their ticket to the playoffs.

Bears vs Packers Betting Odds

Spread

Packers -1.5 (-110)

Bears +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Packers: -130

Bears: +110

Total

46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

CHI - Form All Chicago Bears 31 - 3 Cleveland Browns W

Green Bay Packers 28 - 21 Chicago Bears L

Philadelphia Eagles 15 - 24 Chicago Bears W

Chicago Bears 31 - 28 Pittsburgh Steelers W

Minnesota Vikings 17 - 19 Chicago Bears W GB - Form All Denver Broncos 34 - 26 Green Bay Packers L

Green Bay Packers 28 - 21 Chicago Bears W

Detroit Lions 24 - 31 Green Bay Packers W

Green Bay Packers 23 - 6 Minnesota Vikings W

New York Giants 20 - 27 Green Bay Packers W

Head-to-Head Record

CHI Last 5 matches GB 1 Win 0 Draws 4 Wins Green Bay Packers 28 - 21 Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers 22 - 24 Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears 19 - 20 Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers 17 - 9 Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears 20 - 38 Green Bay Packers

