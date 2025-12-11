Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Chicago Bears will try to steady the ship on Sunday afternoon as they welcome the Cleveland Browns, following a frustrating setback in Green Bay.
That defeat snapped Chicago's five-game surge, while Cleveland is limping in after dropping two straight and five of its last six, capped by a tough loss to Tennessee.
Now the question is simple: can the Bears rediscover their rhythm in front of their home crowd and swing the momentum back in their favor?
Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns kick-off time
The Chicago Bears and the Cleveland Browns play on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, in the NFL Week 15 schedule, with kick-off slated for 1:00 pm ET.
Team news & squads
Chicago Bears team news
Last week's setback dropped Chicago a half-game behind Green Bay in the NFC North and left them clinging to the seventh and final playoff spot in the conference. With Detroit just one game back and Carolina still lurking two games behind, urgency shouldn’t be an issue for Ben Johnson's squad, every inch of ground matters from here on out.
Cleveland, meanwhile, has officially handed the keys to rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who will finish out the season as their QB1. The former Colorado star continues to flash big-time potential, and Browns fans are starting to believe they may have finally found their long-term answer under center. Sanders is coming off a monster performance against Tennessee, where he piled up 364 yards and three touchdowns through the air.
Bears Injury Report: Kyler Gordon – questionable , Rome Odunze – questionable.
Cleveland Browns team news
Myles Garrett is closing in on the NFL's all-time single-season sack record. Chicago's young quarterback has done a much better job recently of evading pressure, but Caleb Williams will need eyes in the back of his head on every snap. The last time the Bears saw Garrett, in 2021, he wrecked the game with 4.5 sacks, and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year remains every bit as dangerous.
Williams is still ironing out rookie wrinkles, but he’s delivering results where they matter. He enters Week 15 sitting 11th in passing yards (2,908) and tied for 12th in passing touchdowns (19). He’s also chipped in three rushing scores, though none have come in the last month.
Browns Injury Report: David Njoku – questionable , Ethan Pocic – questionable , Denzel Ward – questionable , Malachi Corley – questionable.
Watch and live stream Bears vs Browns in the USA
The Bears vs Browns game in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).
More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.
Watch and live stream Bears vs Browns worldwide
For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.
To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.
How to buy Bears vs Browns tickets
Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.
Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.
READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information
Bears vs Browns Fantasy Football
Caleb Williams continues to sprinkle in moments of brilliance, the off-script magic, the calm feet in collapsing pockets, the arm talent that jumps off the screen, but the rookie inconsistencies are still dragging down his fantasy ceiling. And the road ahead won't do him any favors. His late-season slate is a gauntlet: Cleveland in Week 15, Green Bay in Week 16, and a powerhouse 49ers defense waiting in Week 17. That’s a rough finishing stretch for any quarterback, let alone a first-year starter still finding his footing.
In Cleveland’s backfield, Judkins has struggled to get much traction lately, failing to top 60 rushing yards in three of his last four outings. With the Browns likely to be playing from behind against Chicago, the rookie could easily be staring at another quiet day dictated by negative game flow.
Meanwhile, Fannin Jr. continues to serve as one of the steadiest pieces in the Browns’ passing game. He’s drawn at least five targets in eight straight contests and has hauled in three touchdowns over that span. The tight end offers both a dependable weekly floor and enough upside to stay firmly on the fantasy radar entering a favorable matchup with the Bears.
As for Shedeur Sanders, he topped the 300-yard mark against Tennessee and put Cleveland in position to win, only for the defense to let that performance go to waste. His growth since stepping in as the starter has been noticeable, and if he keeps stacking games like that, he could make a real case for the 2026 QB1 job. Still, there’s plenty of evaluation left before that conversation becomes real.
On the Chicago side, D’Andre Swift continues his consistent run, clearing 60 rushing yards in four of his last five games. He maintains solid RB2 value with room for more, especially heading into a Week 15 showdown with a Browns defense dealing with injuries across the board.
Bears vs Browns Game Predictions
Week 15 is loaded with potential shootouts, but this matchup isn’t one of them. Caleb Williams has a habit of holding onto the ball longer than any quarterback in the league, which is basically an open invitation for Myles Garrett and the Browns’ ferocious pass rush to wreak havoc. Chicago’s ground game has been the NFL’s best over the past couple of months, but Cleveland just so happens to boast one of the toughest run defenses in football.
With points likely at a premium, this one feels destined to be a grind-it-out, defensive slugfest. And in a tight, low-scoring affair, the difference usually comes down to the steadier quarterback and the sharper coaching staff. That edge leans toward Ben Johnson’s group.
Prediction: Browns eke out a narrow, hard-fought win.
Bears vs Browns Betting Odds
Spread
Browns +7.5 (-115)
Bears -7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
Browns: +330
Bears: -425
Total
40.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Form
Head-to-Head Record
