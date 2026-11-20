Chelsea vs Leeds United: Match details

Premier League - Game Week 11 21 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Stamford Bridge

Cup goal-fest rematch arrives with high League stakes

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Chelsea host Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, with Xabi Alonso's side looking to arrest a run of inconsistent results that has left them fifth in the table.

The Blues head into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland, a result that continued a stop-start domestic campaign for Alonso's squad. Chelsea have won just two of their last five league outings, with defeats to Tottenham and Sunderland either side of a victory over Manchester United.

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Leeds arrive in west London in ninth place but carrying genuine momentum. Daniel Farke's side beat Tottenham 1-0 last weekend and have lost only once in their last three Premier League matches.

Goalkeeper James Trafford returns to Stamford Bridge in fine form after a commanding display for England during the international break, where his late double save helped secure a 3-2 Nations League victory over Spain in Madrid.

With both clubs eyeing a push toward the top half of the table, this fixture carries real weight in the context of the Premier League's congested mid-table picture.

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