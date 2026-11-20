Chelsea vs Leeds United: Match details
Cup goal-fest rematch arrives with high League stakes
Chelsea host Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, with Xabi Alonso's side looking to arrest a run of inconsistent results that has left them fifth in the table.
The Blues head into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland, a result that continued a stop-start domestic campaign for Alonso's squad. Chelsea have won just two of their last five league outings, with defeats to Tottenham and Sunderland either side of a victory over Manchester United.
Leeds arrive in west London in ninth place but carrying genuine momentum. Daniel Farke's side beat Tottenham 1-0 last weekend and have lost only once in their last three Premier League matches.
Goalkeeper James Trafford returns to Stamford Bridge in fine form after a commanding display for England during the international break, where his late double save helped secure a 3-2 Nations League victory over Spain in Madrid.
With both clubs eyeing a push toward the top half of the table, this fixture carries real weight in the context of the Premier League's congested mid-table picture.
Team news & squads
Chelsea vs Leeds United Probable lineups
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|10
|9
|0
|1
|15
|5
|+10
|27
W
W
W
W
W
|2
|10
|7
|1
|2
|26
|7
|+19
|22
W
W
L
W
W
|3
|10
|7
|0
|3
|21
|13
|+8
|21
L
L
L
W
W
|4
|10
|5
|3
|2
|14
|10
|+4
|18
W
L
W
W
L
|5
|10
|5
|1
|4
|19
|16
|+3
|16
L
W
L
W
W
|6
|10
|4
|4
|2
|12
|10
|+2
|16
W
W
L
L
D
|7
|10
|4
|3
|3
|16
|14
|+2
|15
W
W
W
W
L
|8
|10
|3
|5
|2
|16
|11
|+5
|14
L
W
D
L
D
|9
|10
|3
|5
|2
|10
|8
|+2
|14
W
L
D
D
L
|10
|10
|3
|4
|3
|14
|17
|-3
|13
D
D
W
W
D
|11
|10
|3
|3
|4
|10
|11
|-1
|12
L
W
W
W
D
|12
|10
|3
|3
|4
|13
|16
|-3
|12
D
L
W
L
L
|13
|10
|2
|5
|3
|11
|11
|0
|11
L
D
D
L
D
|14
|10
|3
|2
|5
|15
|20
|-5
|11
L
D
D
L
W
|15
|10
|2
|4
|4
|10
|12
|-2
|10
D
D
W
W
L
|16
|10
|2
|3
|5
|9
|13
|-4
|9
W
L
D
L
L
|17
|10
|3
|0
|7
|10
|19
|-9
|9
L
W
L
L
W
|18
|10
|1
|5
|4
|14
|19
|-5
|8
D
L
L
D
D
|19
|10
|2
|2
|6
|8
|17
|-9
|8
W
L
D
L
L
|20
|10
|2
|1
|7
|10
|24
|-14
|7
L
L
L
L
W