Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League preview: Everything you need to know

Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth: Match details

Premier League - Game Week 6 10 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Stamford Bridge

Chelsea F.C. and AFC Bournemouth will kick-off on 10 October 2026 at 14:00 GMT (10:00 AM EST / 15:00 BST / 16:00 SAST).

Blues host Cherries in post-break clash

Chelsea return home to Stamford Bridge to host AFC Bournemouth for Matchweek 6 of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign. Following setbacks prior to the autumn international window, both sides aim to reset their momentum and claim vital points in West London. Chelsea will look to leverage home turf to get back to winning ways, while Marco Rose's Bournemouth seek to turn competitive performances into their first league victory of the season.

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The Blues' pre-break stumble in West London Derby

Chelsea enter Saturday looking for an immediate bounce-back performance after suffering a 3–0 away defeat to Brentford on Matchday 5 (September 18). After a goalless opening half, second-half strikes from Jaidon Anthony, Igor Thiago, and Fábio Carvalho unseated the Blues. The result followed a 2–2 home draw against Hull City, leaving Chelsea eager to rediscover the clinical edge that produced back-to-back wins over Fulham (3–2) and Brighton (4–3) earlier in the campaign.

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The Cherries' narrow defeat to Liverpool

Bournemouth travel to London seeking a clinical spark after suffering a hard-fought 1–0 home loss against Liverpool on Matchday 5 (September 20). Marco Rose's men executed a disciplined defensive setup at the Vitality Stadium before Alexander Isak broke the deadlock in the 56th minute. The Cherries have proven difficult to break down this season - earning credible draws against Newcastle United (2–2) and Brentford (2–2) - and will rely on their compact block to frustrate Chelsea.

Stamford Bridge showdown

Previous encounters between these two clubs have produced tight, high-scoring battles, including a 2–2 thriller in their last Stamford Bridge meeting. Chelsea will look to creative forces Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto to break down opposition lines. Meanwhile, Bournemouth will count on central stability from Tyler Adams and Alex Scott to disrupt Chelsea's buildup and launch swift transition attacks through Evanilson and Marcus Tavernier. With both clubs eager to kickstart their autumn run, Saturday's clash promises intense action.

Team news & squads

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso faces a lengthy list of absentees heading into this match. Marco Palestra, Reece James, Joao Pedro, Moises Caicedo, Emanuel Emegha, Cole Palmer, and Jamie Gittens are all ruled out through injury, leaving the squad stretched across multiple positions. No suspensions are currently recorded, and updates on probable lineup selections will be added closer to kick-off.

Bournemouth are also without a number of players under Marco Rose. Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Amine Adli, Veljko Milosavljevic, Justin Kluivert, and David Brooks are all listed as injured. As with Chelsea, no suspensions apply, and further squad news will be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

Chelsea have recorded one win, one draw, and two defeats in their last four Premier League matches, though their most recent competitive outing was a 6-3 Carabao Cup victory over Leeds United. Their last league result was a 3-0 loss to Brentford, and they also fell 2-1 to Arsenal earlier in the run. The brighter moments came in wins over Brighton (4-3) and a 2-2 draw with Hull City, with Chelsea scoring 16 goals across their last five matches in all competitions while conceding nine.

Bournemouth have won once, drawn twice, and lost once across their last four Premier League outings, with a Carabao Cup win over Lincoln City (4-0) also in that five-match stretch. Their most recent result was a 0-1 defeat to Liverpool, and they drew 2-2 with both Brentford and Newcastle United in the league. A 1-2 Europa League win at Real Sociedad provided their standout result in this period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2 at Stamford Bridge on December 30, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea have won twice, with one win for Bournemouth and two draws. The only away win in that sequence came when Chelsea claimed a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth in September 2024.