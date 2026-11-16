Bernardo Silva eases Real Madrid's fears, but this player's injury raises concern

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Medical tests have settled Bernardo Silva's availability for Real Madrid against Celta Vigo, after confirming that he has not suffered any injury.

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According to Spanish newspaper AS, tests carried out on Bernardo Silva as soon as he arrived back at Valdebebas have ruled out an injury. That leaves the Portuguese available to José Mourinho for next Saturday's clash with Celta Vigo.

Fears over his fitness had faded quickly after he left the national team camp on Sunday, having felt muscular pain at the end of the game against Denmark.

He'd played just 11 minutes on Saturday in Portugal's opening match, scoring a consolation as Denmark thrashed them 4-1.

The worry grew on Sunday, though. After medical tests overseen by the national team's medical staff, the Portuguese Football Federation announced he'd been left out of the squad for Tuesday's game against Wales.

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Still, the muscular pain won't stop Bernardo Silva facing Celta Vigo on Saturday, should Mourinho decide to pick him.

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He's become indispensable to the coach. Mourinho sees him as a key piece in bringing balance and effectiveness to the side.

Bernardo Silva has started each of Real Madrid's last 5 matches. His midfield partnership with Aurélien Tchouaméni is one of the main reasons behind the club's recent improvement.

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Attention now turns to Tchouaméni ahead of the Celta Vigo game. The club are handling his fitness with caution and will monitor his recovery over the course of the week.

The Frenchman came back from international duty without playing a minute. On Tuesday he had to leave training at Clairefontaine with pain in his upper right thigh.

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He suffered problems in the same area during the World Cup. That prompted the French Football Federation to release him from the rest of the camp and let him return to Madrid to continue his recovery at Valdebebas.

International break without further losses

So far, Bernardo Silva and Tchouaméni are the only concerns Real Madrid and Mourinho have had to deal with during the international break.

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Of the other 16 internationals who joined up with their countries, half have already finished their international duties.

That group includes Dean Huijsen and Cucurella with Spain, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham with England, Ibrahima Konaté, Eduardo Camavinga and Kylian Mbappé with France, and Arda Güler with Turkey.

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Denzel Dumfries and the Netherlands play on Monday. Tuesday brings games for Brazil, with Vinicius Junior and Endrick, Ivory Coast, with Diomande, the Spain Under-21 side, with Thiago and Espi, Morocco, with Brahim Díaz, and Uruguay, led by Fede Valverde.

Valverde will be the last to return to Madrid, with Uruguay playing in the early hours of Wednesday morning.