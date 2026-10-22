Bayern Munich star Luis Diaz provides injury update after Champions League scare against Arsenal

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Bayern Munich are sweatng over the fitness of Luis Diaz after the winger suffered a setback during their Champions League clash with Arsenal. The Colombian international was introduced as a second-half substitute but was forced off just moments before the final whistle at the Allianz Arena.

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Late substitution sparks injury fears

The German giants played out a hard-fought 2-2 draw against the Gunners on Tuesday night, but the result was overshadowed by concerns for their star attacker. Diaz began the game on the bench but was introduced in the 68th minute to replace Ismael Saibari as Vincent Kompany searched for a winning goal. However, his evening ended prematurely when he had to be withdrawn in the 90th minute, leaving the pitch with a visible expression of frustration.

Diaz was seen sitting on the turf during the final stages of the match, indicating to the medical staff that he could no longer continue due to muscular discomfort. The situation remains a talking point for the Bayern hierarchy, as the winger had already been managing a minor fitness issue heading into the European fixture. The decision to use him as a substitute now faces scrutiny, especially given that he was unable to see out the remaining 20 minutes of the contest.

Diaz calms fears of major layoff





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The alarming scenes that unfolded on the pitch cast an immediate pall over the match, leaving teammates, staff, and supporters deeply concerned about the severity of the injury. However, that collective anxiety shifted toward relief as the 29-year-old was seen departing the stadium under his own power, projecting a calm and upbeat demeanor that contrasted sharply with the initial distress on the field.

Speaking directly to Sky Sport in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the player moved decisively to quell any lingering fears, reassuring fans that the issue is "nothing serious." Projecting confidence in a swift recovery, he added that he expects to be back in action after taking just a few days of rest.

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Kompany shares manager concerns

Kompany admitted that the medical situation was not ideal, particularly given the recurring nature of the problem. Speaking to the media shortly after the final whistle, the Belgian tactician expressed a level of apprehension regarding the condition of his influential winger. He noted that while he had not yet had a detailed discussion with the player, the signs were somewhat troubling.

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"The communication was not such that we spoke for a long time. I hope it’s not bad. But when it happens for the second time, you’re always a bit worried," Kompany explained to DAZN.

Before the match against Arsenal had even kicked off, Kompany had been transparent about the fact that Diaz was not operating at 100 per cent physical capacity. The coach revealed that the player had missed parts of training but was desperate to contribute to the Champions League effort. "He didn’t train 100 per cent, but said this morning ‘Coach, I want to be there and I’d like to play’. It’s a good thing for us that he can be there on the bench. He can play a role and will probably play a role if he feels good during the warm-up,” Kompany had stated before kick-off.

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Impact on Bayern's upcoming schedule

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Bayern now face a nervous wait to see how Diaz responds to treatment over the next 48 hours. With the Bundesliga title race heating up and further European fixtures on the horizon, losing a player of his calibre would be a significant blow to Kompany’s tactical plans. The squad is already navigating a busy period, and the depth of the wing positions will be tested if the Colombian requires a spell on the sidelines.

While the player’s own assessment was positive, the medical department will likely conduct further scans to ensure there is no long-term damage. The club will be hoping that Diaz's prediction of a short recovery time proves accurate, as they look to build on the momentum of their recent performances.