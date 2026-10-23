Barcelona star Gabriel Jesus reveals childhood 'dream' ahead of his first El Clasico against Real Madrid

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Gabriel Jesus is preparing to live out a lifelong dream as he gets ready for his first Clasico when Barcelona host Real Madrid this Sunday. The Brazilian forward, who arrived at Camp Nou this summer, has made a strong start to the season and is eager to face familiar foes.

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Jesus prepares for Clasico bow

Jesus is gearing up for his very first taste of El Clasico as Barcelona welcome Madrid to Camp Nou on Sunday. The Brazilian forward only joined the club this summer, but he is already poised to feature prominently in one of world football's most fiercely contested fixtures.

It is a momentous occasion for the 29-year-old attacker, who has settled incredibly quickly into his new life in Spain. He has already registered four goals in seven appearances across all competitions this season, immediately proving his worth to his new employers and the demanding home supporters.

Living a lifelong Barcelona dream

According to him, playing for the Blaugrana has always been his primary career goal. Stepping out onto the legendary Camp Nou pitch against their fiercest rivals will mark the ultimate culmination of a long-standing personal ambition that he has harboured since his youth. Speaking to Caze TV, Jesus expressed his sheer excitement ahead of the highly anticipated weekend clash.

"It’s truly a dream to play in this Clasico for the first time," Jesus explained admitted. "I’ve never hidden my desire to one day wear the Barca shirt. I said it several years ago, and this objective also included playing in the Clasico."

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Familiar foes for the Brazilian

While this will be his very first Clasico, Jesus is certainly no stranger to high-stakes football or facing Los Blancos on a massive stage. The former Arsenal striker previously battled the Spanish giants during his highly successful stint in England with Manchester City.

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He brings a wealth of top-level experience to the Blaugrana attacking line, having featured heavily in both the Champions League knockout stages and intense Premier League title races. However, he readily acknowledges that this weekend's historic rivalry brings a truly unique atmosphere that stands entirely on its own.

"I’ve participated in many matches of this importance, but Barcelona against Real Madrid is undoubtedly one of the biggest in the world," the Brazilian star added.

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Crucial showdown at Camp Nou

The focus for Jesus and his team-mates now shifts entirely to Sunday's blockbuster encounter at Camp Nou. The Brazilian will be absolutely desperate to maintain his impressive early-season goalscoring form and make a decisive, match-winning impact on his high-profile Clasico debut.