Barcelona fear Hamza's participation against South Sudan

Hamza Abdelkarim, aged 18, ranks among the most exciting young forwards on the planet, according to Catalan newspaper"Sport".

Barcelona moved fast to secure him. They gambled heavily on a loan, turned it into a permanent deal, then handed him a fresh contract and hiked his release clause.

Hamza dazzled observers throughout pre-season, and he has also become an important figure for the Egypt senior side, drawing serious attention on the transfer market.

Bidding for Hamza took off both inside and outside the boardroom. The top player representation agencies started jostling to sign the Egyptian forward and shape the future of his career, according to "Sport".

Activity around the player has ramped up over recent weeks, and the coming period could bring developments. Even so, calm reigns within Barcelona, given how successfully they have tied down Hamza's future so far.

Read also

Bayern Munich compete with Barcelona for World Cup champion

How long will Mbappé and Konaté be out for Real Madrid?

Relations between the club and the player's inner circle look excellent, all the more so as Hamza's family backed Barcelona and feel happy with the move.

Yet Hamza has barely had a sniff with the first team in competitive games. He played just 5 minutes against Rayo Vallecano, and with Raphinha shifting into the out-and-out forward role alongside the arrival of Gabriel Jesus, there is little room for him.

Barcelona's plan is to give Hamza between 10 and 15 first-team matches this season, easing his progress and letting him mature at a measured pace.

Several loan offers are expected to land during the January window. But the shared aim of player and club is to continue his development quietly within Barcelona, and nothing so far suggests a change of plan, unless Hamza pushes for more minutes over fears that a lack of game time could stunt his growth. That has not happened yet.

Fears at the Catalan club

There is some anxiety at Barcelona over Hamza's involvement in Egypt's next fixture. Egypt face South Sudan on Tuesday, and every sign points to the young forward starting, with Mohamed Salah absent from the game.

The match takes place on an artificial pitch, in conditions that look far from ideal, so Barcelona are hoping Hamza comes through unscathed, especially now he has become a fixture in the club's plans and squads.

The message inside the Catalan club is clear: Barcelona have a gem, a player set to generate plenty of noise in the coming period. Patience in Egypt has also started to wear thin over his lack of minutes, but coach Hansi Flick knows how to manage him, convinced he has an out-and-out forward for the future, according to "Sport".



