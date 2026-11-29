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The performances of several of Barcelona's second-string players have raised questions over whether they can make the difference required, after coach Hansi Flick's experiment against Sabah in Baku exposed some shortcomings, despite the team securing a big win in which a number of back-up players featured.

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According to Spanish newspaper AS, Flick knew a congested run of nine matches in 28 days meant he had to grab every chance to rest his first-choice players. So he left Lamine Yamal in Barcelona, while Pau Cubarsí and Eric García sat on the bench for the entire match without getting on.

Raphinha and João Cancelo, among other regulars, only got short spells, which turned the match into an ideal test of Barcelona's second string. They were patchy in the first half. They improved somewhat after the break, but still left question marks over what they can offer going forward.

After a dazzling start, which brought a superb goal against Levante and then an eye-catching display on that thrilling night against Racing, Karim Adeyemi's form has tailed off lately.

The German filled in for Lamine Yamal on the right but struggled badly on the ball in the first half. His movement lacked precision, and he wasted a scoring chance with a right-footed shot.

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Still, Adeyemi played his part in the move for the opener, which came from a goalkeeping gift. He then scored the third and hit the crossbar with another effort.

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He's an unconventional player. One moment he produces a flash of exceptional skill, the next he makes an inexplicable error and gives the ball away in his own half.

Gabriel Jesus was deeply disappointing in the first half, and admitted himself that he wasn't at his best. He made amends with a good run into the box in the move that produced Anthony Gordon's second goal, then added the fourth himself.

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The numbers give no reason to criticise either player. The eye test told a different story. The German made numerous errors over long periods, while the Brazilian striker didn't look to be in peak physical condition.

So what can the pair offer in the big games if they struggle when the first-choice players aren't involved?

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Gavi is a different case altogether. He has proved highly reliable, and in Baku he played 86 minutes straight in his first start for a month and a half, since the game against Getafe.

The Spanish midfielder wasn't exceptional, but he looked good and did his job properly, despite his difficult place in the midfield pecking order.

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In Flick's thinking he currently sits behind Rodri, Pedri, Marc Bernal, Frenkie de Jong, Fermín López and Dani Olmo. Even so, he's handling a tough situation with great composure and professionalism.

"I consider myself a top-class team player, and the coach is the one who makes the decisions," Gavi said modestly in the mixed zone at the Olympic Stadium in Baku.

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Physical problems disrupted the start of his season, but even allowing for that, just 314 minutes looks very limited. His resilience, and the way he's dealing with his current situation, deserve admiration.

Then there's Alejandro Balde. Sabah offered modest opposition, but he showed he's a player who can rediscover his best form. He's only 23, and no other full-back in the Barcelona squad is more of a specialist in the position.

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In Azerbaijan, Balde proved he's ready whenever Flick calls on him. He may not be among the German coach's preferred options right now, but he can still make a contribution to the team.