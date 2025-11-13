Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Atlanta Falcons (3-6) return home this Sunday desperate to snap a four-game skid as they welcome the Carolina Panthers (5-5) to town for a divisional rematch with plenty of pride, and playoff positioning, on the line.

Atlanta came agonizingly close to ending its slump last week in Berlin, only to watch the Indianapolis Colts steal a 31-25 overtime victory. Meanwhile, the Panthers are right back in the NFC South grind after a frustrating 17-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints, looking to rediscover the spark that saw them thrash the Falcons 30-0 in Week 3.

History hasn’t been particularly kind to Carolina in this rivalry. The Panthers trail the all-time series 24-37, with a 9-22 record in Atlanta and a 1-4 mark in overtime matchups against their Southern foes.

For Raheem Morris' Falcons, this game is about regaining control of a season slipping through their fingers. They've lost tight ones, ugly ones, and even one across the pond, but a win at home could breathe some life back into a roster that’s been battered and bruised, both physically and mentally. As for the Panthers, led by the red-hot backfield duo of Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard, they’ll be eager to prove their Week 3 rout wasn't a fluke.

Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers kick-off time

NFL Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Falcons and Panthers will meet in Week 11 of the NFL season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, November 16, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT.

Team news & squads

Atlanta Falcons team news

The Falcons kicked off the week with a laundry list of injuries, and several key names are worth keeping a close eye on. Among them: guards Chris Lindstrom and Matthew Bergeron, along with top wideout Drake London. The team also confirmed that linebacker DeAngelo Malone has officially been placed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury, a significant blow to their defensive rotation.

The biggest red flag on Wednesday's injury report was London, who sat out with an illness. He wasn't alone, as offensive linemen Chris Lindstrom (foot) and Matthew Bergeron (ankle) were sidelined as well. Head coach Raheem Morris downplayed concerns, noting that Lindstrom's absence was "precautionary," while Bergeron remains "day-to-day" after missing the team's matchup in Germany last weekend.

Defensively, things weren't much brighter. Four members of the Falcons' front didn't practice, including edge rusher Leonard Floyd (hamstring), who also sat out last week's game. Brandon Dorlus (oblique), Zach Harrison (knee), and Sam Roberts (knee/ankle) rounded out the banged-up group, a concerning trend for a unit already struggling to generate consistent pressure.

Rookie sensation Michael Penix Jr. continues to make waves, leading the offense with 1,630 passing yards and eight touchdowns on 141 completions. The backfield is anchored by Bijan Robinson, who's racked up 595 yards and two touchdowns on 118 carries, while Tyler Allgeier has contributed 213 yards and four scores on 63 attempts. Out wide, Drake London has been Penix's most reliable weapon, amassing 587 yards and five touchdowns on 47 catches, keeping defenses honest week after week.

Falcons Injury Report: LaCale London – out , Mike Hughes – out , Leonard Floyd – out , Matthew Bergeron – out , Josh Woods – questionable , DeAngelo Malone – questionable , Dee Alford – questionable , Sam Roberts – questionable.

Carolina Panthers team news

On the other sideline, the Carolina Panthers enter Week 11 with a much shorter injury list, though one name looms large: Rico Dowdle. The breakout running back, arguably Carolina's most impactful player this season, is nursing a quad issue.

Bryce Young has been steering the Carolina Panthers’ offense this season, throwing for 1,390 yards and 11 touchdowns on 149 completions. Veteran Andy Dalton has chipped in as well, completing 25 passes for 293 yards and a touchdown in limited action.

On the ground, Dowdle has been the workhorse, piling up 735 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 131 carries. In the passing game, Tetairoa McMillian has emerged as Young's go-to target, hauling in 41 receptions for 558 yards and two scores.

Panthers Injury Report : Chandler Zavala – questionable , Brycen Tremayne – questionable , Princely Umanmielen – questionable.

Watch and live stream Falcons vs Panthers in the USA

The Falcons vs Panthers game in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on FOX. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Falcons vs Panthers worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Falcons vs Panthers tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Falcons vs Panthers Fantasy Football

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (15.5 projected fpts) and wideout Drake London have built the kind of chemistry that can redefine a franchise's future. Since Penix's first career start back in Week 16 of 2024, the pair has combined for a staggering 1,034 yards, trailing only Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba among active QB-WR duos.

Coming off a dazzling three-touchdown performance against the Patriots, the connection stayed red-hot against the Colts, London reeled in six catches for 104 yards and a score, notching his fourth 100-yard outing of the season. Simply put, he's become Penix's go-to target in every sense.

And while the passing attack hums, Bijan Robinson continues to be the engine that keeps Atlanta's offense rolling. Averaging 75.4 rushing yards per game (679 yards on 135 carries), he's also carved out a major role as a pass-catcher, ranking second on the team with 43 receptions for 467 yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons' explosive back has racked up 567 yards after contact and 15 runs of 10-plus yards, a testament to his punishing style and elite vision. With Tyler Allgeier handling complementary duties, Atlanta's backfield remains one of the league’s most balanced and dangerous.

On the other side, Bryce Young (13.7 projected fpts) turned in another forgettable showing last week, completing 17 of 25 passes for 124 yards (just 5.0 YPA) and an interception in the loss to New Orleans. The young QB has surpassed 200 passing yards only once this season, leaving him firmly in QB2 territory, and even that might be generous.

From a fantasy perspective, the Panthers are as unpredictable as they come, but at least they're easy to sort through. Rico Dowdle is a weekly must-start as the unquestioned lead back on a team that has to establish the run to stay competitive. This week's matchup works in his favor, too, as he faces a Falcons defense allowing the third-most rushing yards per game.

Meanwhile, Tetairoa McMillan remains a viable play despite Young's inconsistency. The rookie wideout's natural ability continues to shine through, he's hauled in at least three passes in every game and has the kind of floor fantasy managers can trust.

As for Jalen Coker and Ja’Tavion Sanders, keep them on your watchlist, but don't even think about starting them yet, not against this Atlanta front. And if you're still clinging to Bryce Young in your fantasy lineup, it’s time to cut bait. The kid's future might still be bright, but for now, he's torpedoing more lineups than he's helping.

Falcons vs Panthers Game Predictions

The Atlanta Falcons will likely look to replicate the defensive strategy that’s worked well for recent opponents of the Carolina Panthers, packing the box to bottle up Rico Dowdle and daring Bryce Young to win the game through the air. Atlanta's defense will need to fully commit to stopping the run, especially considering it’s surrendering the fourth-most rushing yards per game (124.4) this season.

Even if Dowdle manages to find some success, the Falcons have opportunities on the other side of the ball. The Panthers' defense has been vulnerable against tight ends, giving up the fourth-most receiving yards (704) to the position this year. Add to that, Bijan Robinson could be in line for a big day, Carolina has been gashed for 157 rushing yards per game and a 4.9 yards-per-carry average over the past three weeks.

When it's all said and done, Atlanta's superior offensive weapons should tilt the game in the Falcons' favor.

Falcons vs Panthers Betting Odds

Spread: Falcons -3.5

Moneyline: Panthers +165, Falcons -200

Total Over/Under: 42.5

Form

ATL - Form All Indianapolis Colts 31 - 25 Atlanta Falcons L

New England Patriots 24 - 23 Atlanta Falcons L

Atlanta Falcons 10 - 34 Miami Dolphins L

San Francisco 49ers 20 - 10 Atlanta Falcons L

Atlanta Falcons 24 - 14 Buffalo Bills W CAR - Form All Carolina Panthers 7 - 17 New Orleans Saints L

Green Bay Packers 13 - 16 Carolina Panthers W

Carolina Panthers 9 - 40 Buffalo Bills L

New York Jets 6 - 13 Carolina Panthers W

Carolina Panthers 30 - 27 Dallas Cowboys W

Head-to-Head Record

ATL Last 5 matches CAR 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Carolina Panthers 30 - 0 Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons 38 - 44 Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers 20 - 38 Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers 9 - 7 Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons 24 - 10 Carolina Panthers

