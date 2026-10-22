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Premier League
team-logoAston Villa
Villa Park
team-logoManchester City
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James Freemantle
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Aston Villa vs Manchester City Premier League preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Aston Villa vs Manchester City
Aston Villa
Manchester City
Premier League
E. Haaland
P. Foden
U. Emery

Comprehensive match preview of Aston Villa vs Man City in the Premier League as Enzo Maresca's free-scoring side puts their 100% record on the line against Unai Emery's men in the early Saturday kickoff at Villa Park.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 8
Villa Park

Aston Villa vs Manchester City kicks off on 24 Oct 2026 at 07:30 EST and 11:30 GMT.

City's 100% start has been impressive, albeit controversial

Cloud

Villa have steadied the ship after an indifferent start

Aston Villa languish in 12th with eight points and just two wins from their opening seven assignments. However, they're unbeaten across all competitions since a 1-2 home reverse against Nottingham Forest on 12 September. They've won three on the bounce now, including an impressive 1-0 win at Newcastle in their most recent Premier League clash. New signings Johan Manzambi and goalkeeper Zion Suzuki have been standouts.

Newcastle United v Aston Villa FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Foden ends goal drought

After 35 matches without finding the back of the net, Phil Foden now has four goals in his last two outings, including a hat-trick against AEK Athens last time out in the Champions League. Manchester City, embroiled in controversy as they face heavy sanctions after violating the Premier League's financial fair play rules, are getting things done on the pitch. New boss Enzo Maresca has started life in the dugout at the Etihad with seven wins from seven in the Premier League. Erling Haaland leads the way in the scoring charts with eight strikes. The giant Norwegian got the evening off in City's 5-1 demolition of AEK, but scored braces in each of his last two appearances for the club.

Manchester City v Ipswich Town - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

  • Enzo Maresca is the first manager to win his first seven EPL matches at a club.
  • Villa boss Emery will be without Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for this match.
  • City winger Antoine Semenyo will be absent for eight weeks with a knee issue.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
page.match.formation.title
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
4-2-3-1
Z. SuzukiZ. SuzukiM. CashM. CashT. MingsT. MingsV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson LindeloefL. BogardeL. BogardeAlysson EdwardAlysson EdwardR. BarkleyR. BarkleyB. KamaraB. KamaraJ. GomesJ. GomesE. BuendiaE. BuendiaN. JacksonN. JacksonG. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaR. DiasR. DiasA. KhusanovA. KhusanovM. GuehiM. GuehiR. Ait NouriR. Ait NouriA. BouaddiA. BouaddiI. NdiayeI. NdiayeE. AndersonE. AndersonJ. DokuJ. DokuP. FodenP. FodenE. HaalandE. Haaland
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
4-2-3-1
Aston Villa

Starting XI

Manchester City

Manager

  • U. Emery
  • E. Maresca

Aston Villa have a significant number of absentees for Unai Emery to manage. Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Matteo Ruggeri, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Johan Manzambi are all listed as injured, and updates on their availability are expected closer to kick-off.

Manchester City are also dealing with injury concerns in attack. Antoine Semenyo is confirmed out for up to eight weeks with a knee problem, while Matheus Nunes is also sidelined. Erling Haaland's fitness remains a concern following his early exit against Ipswich Town, and Enzo Maresca has yet to confirm whether the Norwegian will be available.

Form

AVL

AVL - Form

SEV
W1-3
BRE
D2-2
FB
W6-0
NEW
W0-1
VIK
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
MCI

MCI - Form

SUN
W5-3
LIV
W0-3
PSG
L2-4
IPS
W3-2
AEK
W5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Aston Villa have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw at home to Brentford in the Premier League. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win at Newcastle United, and they also recorded a 6-0 victory over Fenerbahce in the Champions League during that run. Across those five matches, Villa have scored 12 goals and conceded six.

Manchester City have won four of their last five, with their only defeat a 4-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 Premier League win over Ipswich Town, and they also claimed a 3-0 victory at Liverpool during that stretch. Across five matches, City have scored 18 goals and conceded 11.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Aston VillaDrawManchester City
3
0
2
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
0
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
4
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
FT
7Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in May 2026, when Aston Villa won 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League fixture. Looking at the last five head-to-head matches, Villa have won three and City have won two, with the aggregate goals standing at eight for Villa and seven for City. Three of the last four meetings have been decided by a single goal.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
7700197+1221
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
7601115+618
W
W
L
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
7511235+1816
W
W
W
W
D
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
74121713+413
W
W
L
D
L
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
733198+112
W
L
W
D
W
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
7241138+510
L
D
W
D
D
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
724196+310
D
L
D
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
724187+110
L
D
W
D
D
9
Hull CityHull CityHUL
723287+19
L
D
L
D
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
73041115-49
L
W
L
W
L
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
72231014-48
L
L
W
L
D
12
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
7223711-48
W
D
W
L
D
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
7142101007
D
D
D
L
D
14
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
7214917-87
L
W
D
L
W
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
7133913-46
W
L
L
D
D
16
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
7133610-46
W
D
L
D
D
17
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
7205614-86
L
W
W
L
L
18
FulhamFulhamFUL
7124710-35
W
L
D
D
L
19
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
712459-45
L
L
L
W
D
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
7115614-84
L
L
L
L
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

Manchester City lead the Premier League table heading into this fixture, while Aston Villa sit in 12th place. The gap in positions adds clear context to the match: City arrive as the division's pacesetters, while Villa will look to use home advantage to close the distance on the clubs above them.

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