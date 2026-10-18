Arteta builds a lethal weapon: Arsenal outstrip Europe's elite

Arsenal escaped the trap Nottingham Forest had set for them, snatching a hard-fought 1-0 win on Sunday at the City Ground in the seventh round of the Premier League.
The London side had drawn a blank for most of the afternoon. Then, on 80 minutes, Noni Madueke cracked the Forest defence, collecting a pass from Declan Rice and driving in from the left before unleashing a superb rocket of a shot that nestled in the net to hand his side three precious points.
Statistics network "Squawka" dug out a striking figure for Arsenal: 18 wins by a single goal over the past two seasons, more than any other club in Europe's big five leagues.
Fellow statistics network "Opta" added another. Arsenal have racked up the most 1-0 wins in the Premier League since Mikel Arteta took technical charge in December 2019, level with Everton on 32 apiece.
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|7
|7
|0
|0
|19
|7
|+12
|21
W
W
W
W
W
|2
|7
|6
|0
|1
|11
|5
|+6
|18
W
W
L
W
W
|3
|7
|5
|1
|1
|23
|5
|+18
|16
W
W
W
W
D
|4
|7
|4
|1
|2
|17
|13
|+4
|13
W
W
L
D
L
|5
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9
|8
|+1
|12
W
L
W
D
W
|6
|7
|2
|4
|1
|13
|8
|+5
|10
L
D
W
D
D
|7
|7
|2
|4
|1
|9
|6
|+3
|10
D
L
D
W
D
|8
|7
|2
|4
|1
|8
|7
|+1
|10
L
D
W
D
D
|9
|7
|2
|3
|2
|8
|7
|+1
|9
L
D
L
D
D
|10
|7
|3
|0
|4
|11
|15
|-4
|9
L
W
L
W
L
|11
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|14
|-4
|8
L
L
W
L
D
|12
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|8
W
D
W
L
D
|13
|7
|1
|4
|2
|10
|10
|0
|7
D
D
D
L
D
|14
|7
|2
|1
|4
|9
|17
|-8
|7
L
W
D
L
W
|15
|7
|1
|3
|3
|9
|13
|-4
|6
W
L
L
D
D
|16
|6
|2
|0
|4
|5
|11
|-6
|6
W
W
L
L
L
|17
|7
|1
|2
|4
|7
|10
|-3
|5
W
L
D
D
L
|18
|7
|1
|2
|4
|5
|9
|-4
|5
L
L
L
W
D
|19
|7
|1
|1
|5
|6
|14
|-8
|4
L
L
L
L
D
|20
|6
|0
|3
|3
|3
|9
|-6
|3
D
L
D
D
L