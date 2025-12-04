Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

In Week 14 of the 2025 NFL slate, the Los Angeles Rams head to the desert for a Sunday showdown with the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

The Rams enter the matchup looking to rebound from a narrow 31-28 defeat to the Carolina Panthers. Despite that setback, Los Angeles has been in a rich vein of form, taking four of its last five outings with convincing wins over Tampa Bay, Seattle, and New Orleans along the way.

Arizona, on the other hand, can't seem to catch a break. The Cardinals fell 20-17 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their latest outing, continuing what’s become a brutal stretch. They've now dropped four consecutive games, three of those by lopsided margins, as their season continues to spiral.

Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams kick-off time

The Cardinals and Rams will meet in Week 14 of the NFL season at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, on Sunday, December 7, 2025, starting at 4:25 pm ET or 1:25 pm PT.

Team news & squads

Arizona Cardinals team news

On the Arizona side, things look a bit more concerning. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey Benson were both absent from Wednesday's session, leaving their status for the Rams matchup up in the air. Greg Dortch and Kelvin Beachum also didn't suit up for practice, while running back Emari Demercado was limited. In total, the Cardinals listed 11 players on their injury report, not exactly the cleanest bill of health heading into Week 14.

Jacoby Brissett has kept Arizona afloat, throwing for 2,188 yards with only four picks, but the offense has struggled to generate big, momentum-swinging plays. Bam Knight leads the ground attack with 255 yards and four scores, and Trey McBride continues to be a standout, piling up 879 yards and eight touchdowns. The problem has been staying consistent for all four quarters.

Josh Sweat anchors the defense with 11 sacks, yet coverage miscues and blown assignments have repeatedly put them in tough spots. With multiple defensive starters either doubtful or out entirely, those concerns aren't going away anytime soon.

Cardinals Injury Report: Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S - Questionable , Walter Nolen III, DT - Questionable , Max Melton, CB - Questionable , Emari Demarcado, RB - Questionable , Hayden Conner, G - Questionable.

Los Angeles Rams team news

The Rams are doing everything they can to keep their roster fresh down the stretch, easing up on practice reps and erring on the side of caution when players pick up knocks. Several guys came out of the Week 13 loss to the Panthers a little battered, but Sean McVay isn't expecting anyone to be sidelined for Sunday.

When the week opened on Wednesday, Kyren Williams, Kamren Kinchens, Omar Speights, and Byron Young were all limited participants, yet McVay fully anticipates all of them being good to go. The same applies to Davante Adams, Darious Williams, and Poona Ford, who were held out of practice completely as part of the maintenance approach.

Matthew Stafford has been operating at a high level, tossing just four interceptions across 401 pass attempts. Nacua continues to shine as his go-to target, racking up 1,019 yards on 86 receptions, while Williams brings much-needed balance to the offense with 868 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Defensively, last week’s slip-ups were more late-game lapses than structural flaws. Byron Young remains a force with 10 sacks, and the Rams’ pass rush still drives the unit’s identity. There are some injuries in the mix, but none that drastically tilt the matchup.

Rams Injury Report: Quentin Lake, S - IR, Tutu Atwell, WR - IR-R, Roger McCreary, CB - IR, Rob Havenstein, OT - IR, Tyler Higbee, TE - IR.

Watch and live stream Cardinals vs Rams in the USA

The Cardinals take on the Rams in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on FOX. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Cardinals vs Rams worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Cardinals vs Rams tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Cardinals vs Rams Fantasy Football

Jacoby Brissett just keeps dealing for Arizona. The veteran QB has now topped 300 passing yards in three straight outings and hasn't dipped below 250 yards once this season, making him one of the sneakiest streaming gems in fantasy football. With Week 14 shaping up to be another pass-heavy script against the Rams, Brissett belongs firmly in the mid-tier QB2 conversation.

In the Cardinals' backfield, Zonovan Knight remains a popular Flex candidate assuming Trey Benson is forced to sit again. However, expectations should be kept in check with Los Angeles boasting one of the tougher run defenses in the league and the potential for Arizona to be forced into catch-up mode.

On the opposite sideline, Matthew Stafford just endured his rock-bottom outing of the season. The veteran entered the game with only two interceptions all year and doubled that total in one afternoo, including a pick-six, while also coughing up a costly fumble deep in Panthers territory late in the contest. Stafford will be eager to hit the reset button in Week 14 when the Rams host the Cardinals.

Kyren Williams briefly exited last week after tweaking his ankle but ultimately returned and finished the game. Even so, the Rams have already hinted at dialing back his volume with the playoffs on the horizon. He still profiles as an RB2 going forward, but fantasy managers should brace for slightly slimmer workloads down the stretch.

Cardinals vs Rams Game Predictions

Los Angeles practically handed away last week's loss, a pick-six and two turnovers inside scoring territory, one of them at the goal line, will do that. It's hard to imagine Matthew Stafford repeating that kind of meltdown in Week 14. On top of that, Arizona's offensive line is in a rough spot, and this Rams front seven is built to take full advantage.

Jacoby Brissett should still connect with Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. for a handful of explosive plays to keep things interesting, likely tightening it to a one-score affair. But with Sean McVay steering the ship, it's tough to see the Rams dropping back-to-back games.

Prediction: Los Angeles cleans up the mistakes, controls the trenches, and grinds out a close win over Arizona.

Cardinals vs Rams Betting Odds

Spread

Rams -8.5 (-105)

Cardinals +8.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Rams -420

Cardinals +330

Total

OVER 48.5 (-105)

UNDER 48.5 (-115)

Form

ARZ - Form All Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20 - 17 Arizona Cardinals L

Arizona Cardinals 24 - 27 Jacksonville Jaguars L

Arizona Cardinals 22 - 41 San Francisco 49ers L

Seattle Seahawks 44 - 22 Arizona Cardinals L

Dallas Cowboys 17 - 27 Arizona Cardinals W LA - Form All Carolina Panthers 31 - 28 Los Angeles Rams L

Los Angeles Rams 34 - 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers W

Los Angeles Rams 21 - 19 Seattle Seahawks W

San Francisco 49ers 26 - 42 Los Angeles Rams W

Los Angeles Rams 34 - 10 New Orleans Saints W

Head-to-Head Record

ARZ Last 5 matches LA 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Los Angeles Rams 13 - 9 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals 41 - 10 Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals 14 - 37 Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams 26 - 9 Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams 17 - 27 Arizona Cardinals

