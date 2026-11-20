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Ukraine legend Andriy Shevchenko has reacted furiously to allegations made by Tottenham winger Mykhailo Mudryk regarding a failed drugs test that stalled the winger’s career. The former AC Milan and Chelsea striker, now leading the Ukrainian Association of Football, has dismissed the claims as a "baseless slander" against the national federation.

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Row erupts over Mudryk's meldonium suspension

The dispute stems from a positive test for meldonium that sidelined the 25-year-old Chelsea loanee from November 2024 until July 2026. Although Mudryk initially received a four-year ban, the sanction was lifted after he accepted breaching anti-doping rules.

Speaking on the YouTube channel Guest of Gordon, Mudryk blamed the national setup for his failed test, accused the UAF of leaking case details and delaying his return, and claimed Shevchenko offered little support. In response, the UAF president alleged that Mudryk's representatives had repeatedly asked the federation to find an employee to take the blame.

Mudryk points the finger as Shevchenko hits back

Addressing the saga, Mudryk insisted the banned substance could only have entered his system in Ukraine. "The environment, the situation in the Ukrainian national team," he said. "It should never have existed. I probably haven't said it publicly yet, but I'm saying it now. I had never heard of a drug like meldonium. It is a drug you can only get in Eastern Europe. It could only have got into my body in Ukraine. There is no such drug in England."

He added that it "points to the fact it was in a national team camp", replying bluntly when asked if he blamed the national side: "Yes, exactly."

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Shevchenko swiftly rejected those allegations. "I want to express my position regarding Mykhailo Mudryk's accusations," he said. "Loud statements were made about the UAF and the Ukrainian national team. This is baseless slander against our people, who do their work honestly and professionally."

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Addressing the alleged push for a scapegoat, Shevchenko stressed that official inquiries cleared the federation. "Such a proposal contradicts the principles of our work," he said. "The accusations made by Mykhailo's representatives were not confirmed or substantiated by evidence after numerous investigations and checks. The investigation and the final settlement agreement with WADA and the English FA confirm this."

Chelsea medical protocols and WADA findings

Shevchenko also revealed strict safeguards introduced after Mudryk's potential £88 million move to Chelsea in January 2023, when the club wrote to the UAF requesting he receive no medication on international duty. "The national team staff complied with this request," Shevchenko said. "Head coach Serhiy Rebrov also agreed to Mykhailo having two of his personal specialists work with him at the training camps. These people monitored his routine and recovery and helped him with everyday matters."

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The federation maintains it cooperated fully throughout the investigation before Shevchenko issued a direct ultimatum to the winger, concluding: "The UAF carried out all the necessary checks in this case. We provided Mudryk's representatives with the information they requested and stayed in contact with those working on the case.

"If Mykhailo has evidence to support his words, let him provide it. If there is no such evidence, I expect him to publicly withdraw his accusations and apologise to the people whose integrity and professionalism he called into question."

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Ultimatum threatens lasting international rift

With WADA and the English FA having already finalised the disciplinary process, the burden of proof now rests squarely on Mudryk. Unless the 25-year-old produces fresh evidence to back up his claims, he faces a stark choice between issuing a public retraction or cementing a damaging breakdown in relations with Ukraine's football leadership.

The row also casts an unwelcome shadow over the winger as he looks to rebuild momentum during his loan spell at Tottenham following his return from suspension in July 2026.