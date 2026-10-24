Fans all over the world are counting down to the Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid, a match that will be decided in the finest details. One of them involves a special gesture starring the young Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Hamza will wear boots designed specially for the Clasico carrying a message in Arabic that captures his excitement at playing his first big match against the royal side. It reads: "Here the story begins".

The phrase carries huge symbolic weight for a player who has firmly established himself in Barcelona's first team and wants to keep writing his own story with the Catalan club.

Hamza has become one of Egyptian football's most promising talents, and now he gets the chance to take part in one of the biggest matches in the world from inside the pitch.

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Gavi, meanwhile, will make his own statement. The Spanish midfielder, known for his competitive streak, will wear boots carrying a phrase that sums up his view of the game perfectly: "100% is not enough".

German winger Karim Adeyemi went for a message in English, "This is why I came", a clear statement of his ambitions before his first big match against Real Madrid.

Xavi Espart wanted to nod to his roots with a phrase in Catalan meaning "The dream continues". Juan Garcia kept it blunt: "Mission number 1: to win".