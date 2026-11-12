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Loai Mohamed
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Amid Pochettino reports: Manchester United settle Carrick's future with final decision

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Michael Carrick's future with Manchester United has been settled, at a time when press reports have revealed that the club's management has reached a preliminary agreement with Argentina's Mauricio Pochettino to take charge of the team, amid declining results during the current season.

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Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed this Thursday morning that Manchester United have already decided to dismiss Carrick, 45, following the team's disappointing start.

Carrick took permanent charge of the team at the start of this season, having steered them to third in the Premier League on an interim basis last term. The results have nosedived since.

United are in real trouble. They sit eighteenth in the Premier League, below the relegation line, and seventeenth of 36 teams in the Champions League, with no sign of a turnaround over recent weeks.

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Agreement with Pochettino: the obstacle of the release clause

United have reached an initial agreement with Pochettino to take over as manager, according to reports, with some details still under discussion between the two parties.

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The Argentine is tied to the United States Soccer Federation until mid-2030, and his contract carries a release clause worth around 7 million pounds, nearly 9 million euros, which the English club will have to negotiate with the American federation.

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There's also the matter of his coaching staff. United want to agree those names with Pochettino, and negotiations with the American federation are expected to accelerate over the next 24 hours.

United's board want the Argentine at Old Trafford as soon as possible, but they know he remains committed to his current role with the United States national team, who are preparing for two matches against Haiti during the ongoing international break.

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Pochettino may take charge before the clash with Liverpool at Anfield on 22 November, once most of the squad return to the club by next Thursday.

Meeting in Monaco sealed Carrick's fate

The push to change the coaching staff followed a meeting in Monaco on Wednesday, where chief executive Omar Berrada and sporting director Jason Wilcox sat down with co-owner Jim Ratcliffe to review the team's faltering start.

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Carrick had been handed a final chance after the 3-0 drubbing by Bournemouth at Old Trafford last month. The signs within the club now point firmly towards a change at the top of the technical setup.

Complete the deal, and Pochettino becomes United's eighth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement 13 years ago. Carrick, who previously managed Middlesbrough in the English second division, will look for a new challenge.

Written byLoai Mohamed

Shift Managing Editor

I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.

I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.

Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.

I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.

Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.

My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.

If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.

As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.

Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:

A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?

Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?

The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way

Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon

You can follow me on my social media platforms via the following links:

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