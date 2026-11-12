Share Follow GOAL on Google

Michael Carrick's future with Manchester United has been settled, at a time when press reports have revealed that the club's management has reached a preliminary agreement with Argentina's Mauricio Pochettino to take charge of the team, amid declining results during the current season.

Advertisement

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed this Thursday morning that Manchester United have already decided to dismiss Carrick, 45, following the team's disappointing start.

Carrick took permanent charge of the team at the start of this season, having steered them to third in the Premier League on an interim basis last term. The results have nosedived since.

United are in real trouble. They sit eighteenth in the Premier League, below the relegation line, and seventeenth of 36 teams in the Champions League, with no sign of a turnaround over recent weeks.

Agreement with Pochettino: the obstacle of the release clause

United have reached an initial agreement with Pochettino to take over as manager, according to reports, with some details still under discussion between the two parties.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Argentine is tied to the United States Soccer Federation until mid-2030, and his contract carries a release clause worth around 7 million pounds, nearly 9 million euros, which the English club will have to negotiate with the American federation.

Related Topics

There's also the matter of his coaching staff. United want to agree those names with Pochettino, and negotiations with the American federation are expected to accelerate over the next 24 hours.

United's board want the Argentine at Old Trafford as soon as possible, but they know he remains committed to his current role with the United States national team, who are preparing for two matches against Haiti during the ongoing international break.

Advertisement

Pochettino may take charge before the clash with Liverpool at Anfield on 22 November, once most of the squad return to the club by next Thursday.

Meeting in Monaco sealed Carrick's fate

The push to change the coaching staff followed a meeting in Monaco on Wednesday, where chief executive Omar Berrada and sporting director Jason Wilcox sat down with co-owner Jim Ratcliffe to review the team's faltering start.

Advertisement

Carrick had been handed a final chance after the 3-0 drubbing by Bournemouth at Old Trafford last month. The signs within the club now point firmly towards a change at the top of the technical setup.

Complete the deal, and Pochettino becomes United's eighth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement 13 years ago. Carrick, who previously managed Middlesbrough in the English second division, will look for a new challenge.