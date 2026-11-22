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Ajax brushed aside ADO Den Haag 3-0 at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on Sunday afternoon. The comfortable Eredivisie win takes coach Míchel Sánchez’s side back up to second, one point behind PSV.

Maarten Paes was the surprise name in Ajax’s starting line-up, replacing Marc ter Stegen in goal. “Marc has had some problems this week because he returned from international duty with symptoms. He only took part in one training session, and he didn’t feel 100 per cent,” the Spanish coach explained to ESPN before the match.

ADO sat back, hoping to hold out for as long as possible. Three minutes in, that plan was already in tatters, and Míchel’s players were on their way to an easy afternoon.

Oscar Gloukh started a swift move that ended with the ball at Klaassen’s feet. ‘Mr 1-0’ made it 1-0 with an emphatic finish. For Maurice Steijn, it was a setback on his return as an Eredivisie coach against Ajax, of all teams.

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Ajax doubled their lead inside 15 minutes. Tolu Arokodare and Klaassen worked the ball into the path of Jorthy Mokio, who found himself clean through on goal. The midfielder calmly slotted it into the bottom-right corner: 2-0.

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ADO had given away both goals far too easily. Their task became harder still when Matteo Waem received a red card after a very slight foul on Tolu as he broke through, with Tolu going to ground readily. ADO had seen a goal of their own ruled out for offside shortly beforehand.

Before half-time, Ajax put the result beyond doubt. Klaassen reacted quickest to a cross from Lucas Rosa and slid the ball past the unfortunate-looking goalkeeper Kilian Nikiema: 3-0.

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Ajax had the three points secured, and the second half in Amsterdam began to resemble a friendly. Tolu, Yves Bissouma and substitute Steven Berghuis still had chances. Berghuis hit the outside of the post.

Late on, Mokio collided heavily with Sekou Sylla. The young Belgian took a hard blow from his opponent and left the pitch in considerable pain and with assistance . Nothing more happened in the following ten minutes. Steijn’s return at ADO ended in disappointment, while Ajax climbed back to second in the Eredivisie.