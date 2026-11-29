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Ajax coach Míchel Sanchez has spoken to NOS about the mental health problems he has faced and still faces.

Míchel was a modest footballer during his playing career. He spent it entirely in Spain, mainly at Rayo Vallecano, where he made 336 appearances.

His other 56 appearances in Spain came for Real Murcia, Málaga and Almería. He also spent years coaching in Spain, first at Rayo Vallecano, then at Huesca and Girona.

"I've struggled a lot with anxiety," Míchel tells NOS.

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"It didn't develop into depression, but I did go through some very difficult times. First as a footballer, because of the expectations. They were high. I'm just a boy from a very humble neighbourhood, Vallecas, in Madrid. And I didn't cope very well with that pressure."

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"During my first years as a footballer, from the age of 17 to 20, I had a lot of problems," Míchel explains. "I had a psychologist, and she helped me enormously."

"Later, as a coach, I couldn't cope with that same pressure either and went through a very difficult period with anxiety. My hands were shaking during my first conversation with Ajax, too."

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"It's a taboo, but it shouldn't be," he says. "Very few people like talking about it. I talk a lot to a psychiatrist and I'm not ashamed of it. We all have weaknesses."

Now Ajax's head coach, Míchel still finds life in the Netherlands difficult at times. "I find it difficult to make good use of my free time because I'm very much on my own in Amsterdam. Sometimes I can't switch off. Then I end up with tunnel vision about football. That's true."