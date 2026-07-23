Ademi: the Champions League is not my only goal with Barcelona

German winger Karim Adeyemi wants to settle quickly at Barcelona, and he's determined to prove that coach Hansi Flick was right to sign him.

Unveiled as the newest addition to the Blaugrana ranks, the 24-year-old thanked Flick for the chance and backed himself to strike up an understanding with Lamine Yamal.

"The expectations are high," Adeyemi said at his presentation press conference as a Barça player. "I am coming to the best club in the world, and I hope to prove to the coach and the fans that I am a player worthy of Barcelona."

Looking ahead, the German international insisted the Champions League isn't the be-all and end-all. "Winning the Champions League, despite its great importance, is not my only goal with the Catalan side," he said.

"The Champions League is an extremely important competition, but it is not the only goal. At Barcelona every match has its importance, and I will do my utmost to contribute to winning the Champions League and every possible title," he added.

Trophies come first for the new arrival. Where he plays is another matter, whether that's on the left flank occupied by Raphinha or over on the right.

"I don't care about the position I play in," Adeyemi concluded. "I have played in all the attacking positions. I am here only to help the team."