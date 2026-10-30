Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logoAC Milan
San Siro
team-logoInter
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
James Freemantle
Assisted by

AC Milan vs Inter Serie A preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
AC Milan vs Inter
AC Milan
Inter
Serie A
M. Thuram
A. Cisse
L. Martinez

Comprehensive match preview of Milan vs Inter at the iconic San Siro. Who gets the better of this Serie A derby clash?

Milan vs Inter Serie A Match Preview

crest
Serie A - Game Week 10
San Siro

Milan vs Inter kicks off on Saturday, 31 October at 15:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Italy stands still for another classic Milan Derby

Scudetto winners Inter 'travel' to Milan on Saturday in another edition of the fabled Derby della Madonnina.

Milan face first setback under Amorim

The Rossoneri lost 4-2 at home to Bologna last time out, their first defeat of the campaign under new boss Ruben Amorim. They're already seven points adrift of champions Inter after nine matches, so a poor result here won't be tolerated by the Milan ultras. Worryingly, Amorim's side lost 3-0 at Bournemouth in the Europa League on October 22nd. Youngster Alphadjo Cisse bagged a brace in that loss to Bologna, taking the 20-year-old's tally to four Serie A goals this term.

AC Milan v Bologna FC - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images

Inter are top, but only just

The Nerazzurri have started their title defence in fine form, winning eight of nine matches and remaining unbeaten, although they only sit top of the table by virtue of goals scored ahead of Lazio. Most recently, Inter beat bottom side Venezia thanks to a pair of late own goals. Hardly their best performance of the campaign, but another three points in the bank. If they keep that habit up, a third title in four years is on the cards.

Venezia FC v FC Internazionale - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

  • Surprisingly, Milan are unbeaten in seven competitive meetings with fierce rivals Inter, including two Serie A wins on the bounce without conceding.
  • Fikayo Tomori joins Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Diego Moreira and Adrien Rabiot on the treatment table for Milan. Inter are still without skipper Lautaro Martínez, who has a thigh issue.

Team news & squads

AC Milan vs Inter Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
Formation
Inter crest
Inter
INT
3-5-2
M. MaignanM. MaignanK. De WinterK. De WinterS. PavlovicS. PavlovicP. EstupinanP. EstupinanF. TomoriF. TomoriO. HutchinsonO. HutchinsonA. JashariA. JashariA. CisseA. CisseD. BartesaghiD. BartesaghiY. MusahY. MusahG. RamosG. RamosI. ProvedelI. ProvedelY. BisseckY. BisseckA. BastoniA. BastoniC. AugustoC. AugustoP. ZielinskiP. ZielinskiP. SucicP. SucicA. StankovicA. StankovicF. DimarcoF. DimarcoA. DioufA. DioufA. BonnyA. BonnyM. ThuramM. Thuram
Inter crest
Inter
INT
4-2-3-1
AC Milan

Starting XI

Inter

Manager

  • R. Amorim
  • C. Chivu

Form

MIL

MIL - Form

SAL
W0-4
ATA
W3-2
BOU
L3-0
UDI
W0-2
BOL
L2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
INT

INT - Form

CLB
L3-4
BOL
W1-3
SHK
W1-0
FIO
W2-1
VEN
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AC MilanDrawInter
3
2
0
Club Friendlies
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
Inter badge
Inter
INT
1
FT
Serie A
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
FT
Serie A
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
FT
Coppa Italia
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
3
FT
Coppa Italia
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
Inter badge
Inter
INT
1
FT
7Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
InterInterINT
98102510+1525
W
W
W
W
D
2
LazioLazioLAZ
9810227+1525
W
W
W
W
W
3
RomaRomaROM
9630238+1521
W
D
W
D
D
4
ComoComoCOM
9621178+920
W
W
W
D
L
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
95311811+718
L
W
W
D
W
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
95222214+817
W
D
W
L
W
7
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
94231711+614
W
D
L
W
D
8
JuventusJuventusJUV
94231110+114
L
W
L
D
W
9
TorinoTorinoTOR
94141414013
L
W
W
W
D
10
CagliariCagliariCGL
9414813-513
L
L
L
D
W
11
BolognaBolognaBOL
93241212011
W
W
L
W
D
12
AtalantaAtalantaATA
93241617-111
D
D
L
W
L
13
GenoaGenoaGEN
9315813-510
W
W
L
W
L
14
LecceLecceLEC
93061019-99
L
L
W
L
L
15
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
92251422-88
L
L
L
D
L
16
MonzaMonzaMON
92161622-67
L
L
W
L
W
17
UdineseUdineseUDI
9126918-95
D
L
L
L
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
91261121-105
D
L
L
L
D
19
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
9126515-105
D
L
L
L
W
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
9108619-133
L
L
W
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google