Milan vs Inter Serie A Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 10 31 Oct 2026 - 15:45 San Siro

Milan vs Inter kicks off on Saturday, 31 October at 15:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Italy stands still for another classic Milan Derby

Scudetto winners Inter 'travel' to Milan on Saturday in another edition of the fabled Derby della Madonnina.

Milan face first setback under Amorim

The Rossoneri lost 4-2 at home to Bologna last time out, their first defeat of the campaign under new boss Ruben Amorim. They're already seven points adrift of champions Inter after nine matches, so a poor result here won't be tolerated by the Milan ultras. Worryingly, Amorim's side lost 3-0 at Bournemouth in the Europa League on October 22nd. Youngster Alphadjo Cisse bagged a brace in that loss to Bologna, taking the 20-year-old's tally to four Serie A goals this term.

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Inter are top, but only just

The Nerazzurri have started their title defence in fine form, winning eight of nine matches and remaining unbeaten, although they only sit top of the table by virtue of goals scored ahead of Lazio. Most recently, Inter beat bottom side Venezia thanks to a pair of late own goals. Hardly their best performance of the campaign, but another three points in the bank. If they keep that habit up, a third title in four years is on the cards.

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Key stats & injury news

Surprisingly, Milan are unbeaten in seven competitive meetings with fierce rivals Inter, including two Serie A wins on the bounce without conceding.

Fikayo Tomori joins Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Diego Moreira and Adrien Rabiot on the treatment table for Milan. Inter are still without skipper Lautaro Martínez, who has a thigh issue.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record